Kasimpasavs Yeni Malatyaspor prediction, team news and other match information





Kasimpasaare is set to face Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig clash on Monday. The shock of the Turkish League should be played on Monday, April 12 at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu with the kick-off scheduled at 6.30 p.m. Let’s take a look at KAS vs YEN Dream11 squad, top picks, and other match details. Match KAS vs YEN Dream11 Kasimpasa will enter the match after a series of poor performances as they have recorded only one win in their last five outings while losing the same number of matches and having three draws. After their 1-1 draw against Denizlispor in their last outing, the hosts find themselves seated in 15th place in the Turkish Super Lig table. They have now recorded just 9 wins in 32 games, while getting eight games and losing 15 games in the season so far. With 35 points to his name, Kasimpasa will be wary of a slip against his opponents on Monday as they breathe in the neck and a loss to Yeni Malatyaspor could lead the hosts to move closer to the relegation zone. Much like their opponents, Yeni Malatyaspor has also been quite inconsistent in recent times, failing to secure a single victory in his last five matches. Heading into the game as the 16th team in the standings, the visitors have pocketed seven wins this season while losing 12 games and playing the same number of losses. With 33 points against their name, Yeni Malatyaspor tries Kasimpasa by just 2 points and will see this match as an opportunity to move up to 13th place in the league table and avoid 18th placed Kayserispor, who is threatened with relegation, who also has some. 33 against his name. Best Picks KAS vs YEN Dream11 Captain -A. Hodzolic or A. Buyuk Vice-captain – B. Tetteh or Y. Erdogan Team KAS vs YEN Dream11 Goalkeeper R. Kose Defenders S. Kaya, O. Haddadi, K. Hafez, F. Hadergjonaj Media H. Hajradinovic, A. Buyuk, Y. Erdogan, A. Acquah Strikers B. Tetteh, A. Hodzolic Prediction KAS vs YEN Dream11 Given the current form of both teams, we would expect Kasimpasa to have a narrow victory after 90 minutes. Prediction -Kasimpasa 1-0Yeni Malatyaspor. Note: The above KAS vs YEN Dream11 predictions, KAS vs YEN Dream11 Match Prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis. Team KAS vs YEN Dream11 and KAS vs YEN Dream11 Top Picks do not guarantee a positive result.







