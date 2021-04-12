It’s time for economists to have their say – Journal





Members of the reconstituted Economic Advisory Council (CAE) are confident. They think the road ahead can be tough, but reaching the destination is possible if a road map is carefully crafted and drivers diligently follow directions.

The new EAC, led by the prime minister, is expected to do the impossible: to develop a set of policies that simultaneously ensure stabilization and growth. Will the initiative fly this time around or will it rush before take off as before?

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to improve the economy and the quality of governance. The two-headed specter (inflation and unemployment) haunts him. He clearly wants to make a difference and ease the crippling pressure on families. He is open to ideas to solve key problems. The strategies will develop once the EAC mobilizes, but there is no doubt that Mr. Khan is determined to act, said Salim Raza, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), while commenting on the perspectives of the 26 members of the EAC.

Previously, the ruling PTI announced the creation of the EAC soon after coming to power in 2018 to seek professional advice on economic policies. The latest CAE, however, is remembered for the controversy it sparked when Dr. Atif Mian, a world-renowned economist, was excluded from it for religious reasons. His discharge was followed by the resignation of his peers, Dr Asim Ijaz Khawaja and Dr Imran Rasul.

Members of the newly formed Economic Advisory Board comment on key political issues facing the country

I had my doubts, but the Prime Minister’s haste to publicly share his future economic plans is taking the wind out of the EAC’s sails, commented a critical EAC member who wished not to be identified.

He was referring to the Prime Minister’s statement on renegotiating the deal with the IMF upon release of the $ 500 million tranche, in addition to the statement on launching the second round of direct cash relief for the needy. as part of the Ehsaas program. The IMF tranche was released on March 31 after the resumption of the blocked $ 6 billion bailout.

When asked to list the top three issues, most members hesitated. They said they would share their views after the first CEC meetings. Those who responded listed the issues they considered most critical.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Prime Minister’s adviser on trade and investment, said: The faster pace of industrialization is vital to boost growth and exports. The three most urgent issues awaiting firm decisions are: rationalization of tariffs by further reducing tariffs on raw materials and intermediaries, incentives for certain sectors to diversify exports, long-term financing of expansion and the modernization of certain industries.

Dr Rashid Amjad, former vice-chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, had a more holistic view. Responding to Dawns’ question, he said: My three priorities would be: relief measures to deal with the third wave of Covid-19, including a second round of direct income support Ehsaas (as the Prime Minister mentioned) plus subsidies on essential foodstuffs financed by, if possible, by the IMF Special Support Fund (as in the first round) or alternatively by the budget.

Everyone knows what an IMF program entails: demand contraction imposed by rising interest rates, devaluation and abrupt withdrawal of subsidies.

Second, drive higher growth (around 4.5%) next year while ensuring macroeconomic stability based on increasing exports and attracting more domestic and foreign investment (and, hopefully, continuing to send high funds).

Third, reorient development spending, including that financed by the World Bank, ADB, IDB, CPEC and others, towards the creation of more and better jobs. This would require moving to more employment-intensive, low gestation projects as well as local job creation programs in the next annual development plan, especially in areas hard hit by Covid-19.

Taking a clear stance on the issue of SBP autonomy, eminent economist Ijaz Nabi said: The SBP is endowed with technically competent economists, far more so than our other economic decision-making forums. An independent SBP can enforce fiscal discipline, if the finance ministry does not. This discipline is essential for sustained economic growth and job creation. He believed it was important to break free from the cycle of boom and bust that has plagued the country repeatedly over the past three decades.

Fiscal recklessness and balance of payments crises have disrupted growth episodes regardless of the political party in power. To avoid sovereign default, our first line of defense has become the IMF, which is supposed to be the lender of last resort. Everyone knows what an IMF program entails: the contraction in demand imposed by rising interest rates and the politically difficult devaluation and abrupt withdrawal of subsidies and concessions.

Lucky Cement CEO Muhammad Ali Tabba, appointed to represent the private sector in the EAC among others, gave a concise message on what he wants to see act: tax reforms, export competitiveness and long-term energy policy. term.

Some key members of the EAC did not find the Prime Ministers’ rush to be unusual. Watching political capital erode is not easy for an elected leader. He cannot be oblivious to the expected impact of tougher pending decisions (30% rise in power rates, etc.) on the electorate, commented one expert privately.

The PTI government realized that more had to be done to keep election promises. To measure up to the glaring challenges, the prime minister reconstituted the EAC, he added.

A keen observer of the economy has pointed out the dangers of ignoring the pandemic. Yes, there are a lot of things that need attention, but during the pandemic nothing can take precedence over saving lives. Securing vaccines for people must be a priority. Gaps that hamper private imports should be removed, keeping government limitations in mind.

He believed that keeping critical voices like Dr Hafiz Pasha out of the loop would undermine the purpose of the EAC.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 12, 2021

