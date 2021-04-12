Productivity is the main source of economic growth – Journal





Following the impeachment of prominent technocrat Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the Economic Advisory Council (ACE) was immediately reconstituted with Prime Minister Imran Khan as chairman and Minister of Finance Hammad Azhar as deputy chairman.

Apparently, the reconstituted EAC and its mandate should help the government implement the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program as effectively as the realities on the ground allow.

Some ministers have reportedly told the media privately that the IMF’s program cannot go through until hard and already agreed conditions for electricity and taxes are eased.

The Prime Minister and his Minister of Finance have reportedly said the fund has its own conditionality, but the government can still review it. The IMF and Pakistan often differ on the pace and sequence of reforms and the micromanagement of the economy by lenders while working towards common goals.

The disproportionate disparity of inequalities and the over-concentration of wealth in a few hands lead to an economic slowdown and the flight of capital and skilled labor

The authorities reached a quick deal with the IMF probably for much-needed balance of payments support, with the confidence that adjustments to IMF conditionality would come during the difficult and difficult phase of its implementation. The lender is also flexible in case the agreed reforms continue to move in the right direction.

The World Bank’s flagship development update in Pakistan, Navigating in Uncertain Times, published in early April, concedes that economic activity is expected to slow in the near term through measures associated with the IMF’s fiscal stabilization program. Economic growth is also expected to recover slowly, given the heightened uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. The report describes the current economic recovery as fragile.

Mr Khan said his government will approach the IMF for a second relief package for needy and deserving people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the current situation, the EAC would be a forum to promote active informal debate which should lead to sound policy development, analytical analysis and active monitoring, as envisioned by leaders for sustainable institutional reforms, modernization of the public sector and the strengthening of well-being.

The Council will recommend macroeconomic stabilization measures and a reform program for robust and sustained growth. The Ministry of Finance will be the nodal government agency of the EAC.

Despite its positive characteristics, the mandate of the EAC lacks the chronic and aggravating problem of low productivity. This should have been the essential starting point to launch a solid policy package to forge a vibrant new economy.

To quote Noble Prize winner Paul Krugman, productivity is seen as the main source of economic growth and competitiveness. A country’s ability to improve its standard of living over time depends almost entirely on its ability to increase output per worker.

For the struggling Pakistani economy, nothing is more important in the long run than stimulating the production of value-added goods and services of international quality and at globally competitive prices. This is how the fundamentals of the economy can be improved at best.

Productivity is above all a function of the latest technologies, human skills and professional expertise. Productivity gains must be equitably shared with human talents and other stakeholders for sustained growth.

The disproportionate disparity of inequalities and the over-concentration of wealth in a few hands lead to economic slowdown and recession. And this is reflected in the flight of capital abroad in search of better pastures and the migration of skilled labor and professionals to foreign lands in search of a better career.

In short, low productivity leads to gaps between supply and demand in the economy. Domestic shortages are filled by imports and the economy does not produce enough trade surpluses. Trade deficits are financed by foreign capital and capital inflows. The economy eventually becomes addicted to foreign debts.

Then, the political emphasis shifts from economic growth to the management of macroeconomic imbalances which depress domestic demand and harm productivity.

The inefficient mode of production has mainly contributed to soaring food and electricity prices, the current inflation rate being 9.1 percent. And inflation has become a major source of concern for government, low-income consumers, and most small investors.

Official data shows that electricity tariffs are now 31.5% higher than a year ago. Likewise, almost all kitchen items registered a double-digit increase.

In March, imports grew almost twice as fast as exports due to imports of commodities to meet domestic needs. The trade deficit amounted to $ 3 billion.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data shows that in nine months of the current fiscal year, imports rose from $ 34.8 billion to $ 39.2 billion and exports to $ 18.67 billion from $ 17 billion. , 45 billion dollars compared to the same period last year.

Despite a wide range of incentives, exports remain stagnant. The nine-month export proceeds of $ 17.45 billion was less than eight months of workers’ remittances of $ 17.7 billion at the end of February. In the absence of an effective import substitution effort to close production gaps, Pakistan’s foreign trade remains import oriented to the extent possible.

Low agricultural productivity and high inflation have increased the risk to food security. To quote the World Bank update, over 30% of the rural population has fallen into poverty.

Almost 40% of the country’s population is engaged in agricultural production which contributes less than 20% of the GDP. This says a lot about low agricultural productivity.

But for the land reforms of former President Ayub and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, no significant effort has been made to bring about a structural change in regressive land ownership, which is a significant obstacle to industrialization. rapid and modernization of agriculture.

However, according to the logic of the sequence of recent events and the political imperatives of the second half of the ITP mandate, peoples’ representatives would have more of a say in policymaking than they had in the past. of the first half.

They are likely to approach public welfare issues flexibly, unlike the rigid approach of technocrats with unwavering faith in the orthodoxy of the IMF.

We must bring about a productivity revolution through democratic means and an evolutionary process that ensures equitable gains for all stakeholders and builds a new Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 12, 2021

