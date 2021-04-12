Europe can no longer be naive about China, says German journalist Apple Daily

China under President Xi Jinping poses a growing threat to Europe, and the region cannot afford to let its guard down, according to the former editor of a major German newspaper.

Germany must stop being naive about the People’s Republic of China, which has linked economic and military ambitions to a massive strategy of intimidation against Europe, Bernd Ziesemer warned in an op-ed to Handelsblatt last week .

It is not the West which unbalances the world by isolation and decoupling. In truth, the leaders of the [Chinese Communist Party] isolate their own people from the outside world by all means, wrote Ziesemer, who previously headed the newspapers.

The Chinese use Twitter to spread their propaganda here but ban the platform at home. This shows all the hypocrisy of the regime.

Xi raised the issue of economic decoupling in his latest five-year plan and urged Chinese companies in high-tech fields to get rid of any dependence on the West, the author noted.

U.S. military experts suspect that such initiatives by China signal the possibility of an attack on Taiwan, which would inevitably lead to severe Western sanctions, Ziesemer added.

Meanwhile, the Swiss newspaper Neue Zrcher Zeitung published an opinion piece last week on Switzerland’s position in the geopolitical confrontation between the United States and China.

The United States had issued a statement confronting China for refusing to cooperate with the World Health Organization to clarify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement was co-signed by 13 other countries, but Switzerland refused, saying it wanted to position itself independently and was cautious in the politically sensitive debate.

The United States will continue to try to put Switzerland on its side as the conflict between China and the West begins to escalate faster than expected, according to the article.

The balance between China and the United States should not be possible for a long time. As during the Cold War, Switzerland will have to play its role as a neutral but clearly Western country. For this, it is respected by Russia to this day. Bern has not yet defined this position in Beijing.

