Kurdish journalist strikes after illegal detention in Turkey

Kurdish journalist Beritan Canozer criticized after saying she was illegally detained for four days in Turkey last week after covering a protest organized last November against violence against women. She spoke to the Morning Star after being released on judicial review last Friday, after being accused of being a member of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Ms Canozer was detained in the largely Kurdish town of Diyarbakir along with 21 other women, including those from the Rosa Womens Association, which was also targeted by the security services last year. She was accused of covering a press statement made by People’s Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Pervin Buldan for Jin TV on November 25, International Day Against Violence Against Women. In other words, it is considered a crime for a journalist to follow the news, she told the Morning Star. We are treated like activists or participants, not like journalists there. Our journalism is not recognized. But she explained that she was not there as an activist or participant, insisting that the public has a right to be informed of the news. We are journalists. We have no relationship with any political party or institution, she said. During her interrogation, she was asked why she called the crackdown on the Kurdish women’s movement in Turkey a political campaign of destruction and whether she considered PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan an honorable fighter. Ms Canozer has been frequently targeted by the state and was first arrested in 2015 on terrorism charges for being too excited when reporting on a protest rally. She was released after three months behind bars in pre-trial detention and was eventually acquitted in 2017. In 2019, she was again charged with belonging to a terrorist organization and disseminating terrorist propaganda based on a number of comments on social media. Efforts to target us through this will be in vain, she said defiantly. We are journalists and journalism is not a crime. She pledged to continue her reporting and journalism focused on women. Turkey has been accused of waging a war on women with prominent politicians and organizations targeted by the state. President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe treaty that obliges signatories to tackle gender-based crime and discrimination, has drawn worldwide condemnation.

