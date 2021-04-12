Rahul Gandhi calls on PM Narendra Modi to stop Eventbaazi and vaccinate everyone in need





Rahul Gandhi said vaccines should be made available to anyone who wants them. New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “stop holding events” and instead take steps to vaccinate everyone in the wake of the fierce second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the country. He also requested financial assistance to enable the poor to overcome the current economic conditions. In a video message posted to Twitter today, he reminded the Prime Minister of his promise to win the battle against the pandemic in 18 days. “You rang the bells, thaalis lit cell phone torches. Corona kept moving forward. Now is the second wave. And hundreds of people have fallen victim to the disease, ”Gandhi said in the post. “Now end this eventbaazi (propensity to organize events). Provide vaccines to those who need them. Stop exporting vaccines. And provide income support to our poor brothers and sisters. Thank you, ”he said. The tweet accompanying the video carried a similar message saying that the battle against “could not be won even after 385 days”. 385 -, -! #SpeakUpForVaccinesForAllpic.twitter.com/YkIb3yDTGO Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2021 Mr Gandhi’s message once came that India has seen the highest ever recorded number of Covid-19 cases nationwide, with 1,68,912 and 904 pandemic-related deaths. The cumulative figure for the country now stands at 135,27,717 infections and 1,70179 deaths since Covid-19 struck India in January 2020. The video message also comes days after Prime Minister Modi reportedly suggested holding a “Tika Festival” (“Injection Festival”) to increase the number of vaccinations, although several states such as Maharashtra and the Andhra Pradesh have closed vaccination centers due to a lack of stocks. A furious debate has also raged over opening up vaccination to all segments of society instead of sticking to the central government-set limit of 45 years or older. A series of state elections and festivities only exacerbated the situation, with Covid-19 protocols barely being followed amid mass gatherings.







