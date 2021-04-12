Rohail Hyatt and Jawad Ahmad argue over comments by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rape apologist – Celebrity





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement concluding that temptation and vulgarity could be blamed on rape has become a topic of national debate and the last people to fight for his comments are former Vital Signs member Rohail Hyatt and singer Jawad Ahmad.

The Prime Minister’s mother of children Jemima Goldsmith also weighed in on his remarks and expressed her disappointment, but many have rushed to the Prime Minister’s defense, including composer Hyatt, who said it wasn’t was not what the prime minister meant.

Hyatt announced on social media that he believed people took the Prime Minister’s comments out of context, as he defended him against his statements, calling them to check the realities on the ground in Pakistan.

“I believe that Imran Khan’s words were taken out of context and that the so-called champions of freedom created a great uproar. It clearly condemns rape and sends the message that stepping outside the bounds of modesty brings trouble, and who can deny that fact? ” he wrote.

The record producer then added that he agreed that there was disease there, saying that as a father, he too would give his child the same advice to be aware of how he / she dresses in our society, not because he / she put the blame on the victim, but because he / she cared for the safety of the person being advised.

“He is not saying that it is justified! As a leader, he is simply talking to us about the realities on the ground of what surrounds us. Yes, indeed, there is a disease there and we can dispute whether the best solution is to target the oppressor rather than the oppressed, ”he wrote.

The comments did not please singer Jawad Ahmad, who called him “stupid” for his explanation.

“Why are you talking stupid?” Do you want to tell us which dresses are modest and which are not? Do you want to step into your child’s wardrobe and tell them which dress once worn would keep them safe in society? What if a dress you choose is still frowned upon by the majority? he questioned, telling the composer not to justify the rape.

The duo then got into a fight, with the singer from Samjhawan concluding that Hyatt was just juggling words.

“Like I said, you are just wasting your time in mistaking language and juggling words. I never judge anyone except the hypocrites. The ones I can’t stand,” he said.

The argument then flared up as Ahmad believed the former Coke Studio producer was confusing people who genuinely needed clarity on the situation.

“You confuse people with a simple thought but a serious question,” he said, reminding Hyatt that he shouldn’t justify rape. “I am a political person. I want to change this country for the well-being of 90% of its poor. It is very important to give them clarity of thought rather than confuse them,” he added.

Finally, he put his case to rest by asking the same question of Prime Minister Imran.

“What dresses would he like women / girls in Pakistan to wear to look modest enough to minimize the risk of being raped by men who cannot control themselves?” He asked. This is something we would all like to know.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos