Our Take: Court Cancels Donald Trump’s Tariffs, But Will Joe Biden Listen? | Our views





Sometimes there’s an important 2-1 decision, and you wonder what the third-party minority thought.

It is therefore with a court decision on President Donald Trump scandalous tariffs on metal imports, which he imposed by decree.

The former president used a little-noticed provision called Section 232 to increase import taxes on a product if he deems it a threat to national security. And Trump always has: The law was passed during the Cold War, over 50 years ago, in case a shooting war broke out with the Soviet Union.

As you can imagine, the myriad of tariffs Trump raised in four years, from steel to wine to agricultural products, had nothing to do with national security. On the contrary, the president has pursued his policies regardless of the difficulty of passing such absurd tariffs through Congress.

National security? This term is elastic, the Wall Street Journal estimated.

The US Court of International Trade last week approved the case before the judges in a 2-1 decision on metal tariffs.

But we think all tariffs are questionable at best, but generally reckless.

A tariff is a tax that is levied on imported goods and products like steel, but the cost of which is paid by the American consumer. We’ve seen the price of all kinds of things go up during the Trump tariff regime, from dishwashers to automobiles and other metal building products.

Retaliation from US trading partners included the democracies of Europe and Asia, not just the Communist government in mainland China.

So if the abuse of section 232 is illegal, what happens now? As the Journal noted, President Joe Biden does not seem in a hurry to unwind the protectionist policies of his predecessor.

This is not much of a surprise to us, as Biden supporters in the unions have often teamed up with some domestic manufacturers like the steel mills to restrict competition. The slogan is, Protect American Jobs. In fact, tariffs haven’t done much to make America’s manufacturing sector great again.

In Louisiana, we are fortunate to have the mighty Mississippi River and an array of the country’s largest ports, dependent on imports and exports. Tariffs are intended to restrict imports; retaliation in tariffs harms exports.

Trump’s policies were not wise and were not in Louisiana’s best interest. Sadly, Biden didn’t move fast enough on trade, which is good for America and especially good for Louisiana.

Free trade is also a vital component of any effective long-term strategy against international troublemakers like China and Russia.

It is real national security.

