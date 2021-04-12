Politics
Opinion: Chinese sanctions against me and others are a clumsy attempt to silence the debate
Michael Chong is Conservative Foreign Affairs Critic and Member of Parliament for Wellington-Halton Hills.
China is trying to silence the truth abroad, after silencing it at home.
Just over two weeks ago, I woke up to learn that the Chinese government had sanctioned me, adding me to a list of officials in the United States, Britain and Europe who have been sanctioned for just having spoken. Speaking against the genocide in Beijing of its Uyghur Muslim minority. Speaking against its crackdown on Hong Kong.
The sanction prohibits me from visiting China and prohibits Chinese citizens and institutions from doing business with me. I have no travel or business plans in China, so the sanctions will have no effect on me. Nonetheless, they must be taken seriously as an attempt to silence growing criticism of Chinese governments’ human rights record and violations of international law.
Since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, China has become more assertive in ending the criticism. Growing threats have accompanied this change.
Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have now been detained for over two years. Robert Schellenberg is on death row. The fate and whereabouts of Huseyin Celil remain unknown. The Chinese government arbitrarily banned imports that targeted Canadian pork, beef and canola producers. But Canada is not the Chinese government’s only target.
From Taiwan’s growing intimidation to its recent border skirmishes with India and the unilateral extension of its borders into the South China Sea, China’s leaders are increasingly threatening their neighbors.
It is not only abroad that the Chinese government is challenging the rules-based international order. In its crackdown on Hong Kong, it violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, an international treaty guaranteeing Hong Kong autonomy for 50 years. In the mass detention and sterilization of Uyghurs, it violates the 1948 Genocide Convention, the first human rights treaty adopted at the United Nations. The abuse of other minorities continues, with its treatment of Christians, Falun Gong practitioners and long-suffering Tibetans.
We must realize that in recent years, instead of improving their record on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, authoritarian governments have used their newfound prosperity to strengthen their authoritarianism.
Here in Canada, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has warned that state-sponsored espionage using 5G technologies threatens national security and intellectual property. The federal government should advise universities against partnering with Huawei Technologies and issue a directive to the federal granting councils banning such partnerships. It’s time for Canada to join the rest of our Five Eyes intelligence-sharing allies and ban Huawei from our 5G telecommunications networks.
In 2016, the federal government joined the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank as part of the Chinese government’s strategy to export its model of authoritarian governance and influence throughout the Indo region. peaceful. Canada should suspend payments to the bank and withdraw as a member.
The Chinese government intimidates Canadians at home, especially in the Chinese community. Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and college campus students have been threatened. A solid plan is needed to counter these intimidation operations, strengthen law enforcement and make Chinese diplomats understand that any involvement in these operations is grounds for reporting. persona non grata.
There is evidence that Uyghurs in Xinjiang Province are forced to pick cotton and grow tomatoes under a state-run coercive system. The government should put in place effective measures to ban the importation of products made using forced labor.
The gross violations of human rights and international law in the treatment of Uyghurs and the people of Hong Kong cannot go unaddressed. If we do not work with our democratic allies to counter these violations, we will allow the Chinese Communist leadership to undermine the rules-based international order that has provided relative peace and stability since 1945.
The sanctions imposed on me and others are a clumsy attempt to silence our freedom of speech and to open debate, two pillars at the heart of our democracy. But they will work if we keep silent. We cannot allow our hard-won and cherished beliefs in human rights, democracy and the rule of law to be lost in favor of a new, bottom-up model of repression, authoritarianism and fear.
