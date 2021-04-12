Criminal confusion over Covid stems from the summit

This story is about a virus and a major problem.

Lets start simple. It is generally believed that a strong leader is always clear about what he is doing. He is never confused or confused his followers. But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a different type of fort. His strength lies in impunity, with which he can conquer hell out of common sense and sensitivity.

Currently he is beating the hell out of all warning messages some of which are also shared by him at a time when India is witnessing hellish numbers of Covid-19s. Massive rallies on one side and a lot of talk about appropriate Covid behavior on the other. All there on his Twitter account for the whole world to see and get confused.

(Someone asked sincerely, is Covid disappearing under the model code of conduct for elections? The Election Commission needs to clarify, or stop issuing late and hollow warnings.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly poll, at the brigade’s parade ground in Calcutta, on Sunday March 7, 2021 (PTI Photo)

Modi is of course not alone. Political leaders of all parties are doing it. But he is alone when it comes to who is the Prime Minister.

Chalo, now let his tweets do the talking.

On April 11, PM Modi tweeted a video of his large gatherings in West Bengal, showing crowds ignoring the entire Covid protocol. Modi waved affectionately at them. No warning message on social distancing. Maybe he just forgot.

In every district, village, town and city of West Bengal, the BJP enjoys unprecedented support. Sharing of yesterday’s highlights from Siliguri and Krishnanagar. pic.twitter.com/4qkF93PYGo – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2021

He remembered the coronavirus earlier the same day. He tweeted about the success of Tika Utsav (Vaccination Festival, April 1114).

In this tweet about the festival, he shares a link to an article by him in which he lists the commitments citizens must make in the fight against the coronavirus. He signed this article with advice on masks and appropriate behavior at Covid, but no categorical mention of social distancing.(Extract below)

The article is a letter from Modi asking for strict adherence to protocols. April 11, 2021.



A day before that, on April 10, he shared videos of massive rallies. Almost no masks, total disregard for protocols. It’s a different vibe, man!

. . .

Slight tangent here.

One of those rallies came the day after a crowd reportedly sought to take control of a voting booth in Bengal’s Cooch Behar region. Central forces opened fire and killed four people, who happened to be Muslims. Their religion matters because the BJP in particular has made religion a top issue in the West Bengal polls. Religion matters a lot, of course.

In his speech, Modi effectively calls on those who were killed in the CISF to shoot morons after expressing their sorrow after these deaths. They might be morons, but what’s the reason shooting them over the waist to kill? Should morons be treated this way in Modis India? You can say yes. But what happens when these morons are do not Muslims? And when they belong to the six religions mentioned in the AAC? And when can they be in a saffron robe? Any reduction?

According to an eyewitness, security personnel fired shots after being surrounded by villagers angered by a rumor that CISF men had assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

Modi called for strict action against those responsible for what happened in Cooch Behar. The signal is addressed to those who fired and not to a simple question: Why did the CISF personnel shoot them above their waists, killing them rather than on their legs so that they could disperse them without dying?

. . .

Anyway, back to Covid and total disregard for protocol. On the same day, when he spoke about the shootings and the deaths, Modi tweeted a video of a rally in Krishnanagar, West Bengal. He called it huge. Indeed, a huge example of non-compliance with protocol.

However, small crowds are different. On April 9, he addressed an event allegedly in Odisha, where those present were sitting with a vacant seat between them and wearing masks. Complete protocol style! Who told them masks and distancing were important? Haven’t they watched the videos from the Modis poll campaign? I am#I was just asking.

Earlier the same day, he also wished Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat (the anti-ripped-jeans guy) a happy birthday.

. . .

It should be mentioned that Rawat had recently obtained Covid. He’s fine now. He runs a state where millions of people gather for the Hindu festival of Kumbh. Rawat had said faith will overcome the coronavirus.

This Kumbh takes place about a year after a Muslim congregation of far fewer people was vilified for spreading the crown. This Muslim congregation in Delhi took place around a time when the government was still swinging between dismissing the virus as no health emergency and then thinking of a national lockdown after the WHO declared it a pandemic.

. . .

Speaking of CMs and States, Modi tweeted a video of his speech on April 8 during a meeting with CMs in which he again spoke about the appropriate behavior of COVID. This meeting, unlike electoral rallies, took place by videoconference and not in person, because of the Covid risk, of course.

Early in the morning that day, he also tweeted his Parkisha Pe Charcha program to give children advice on exams. This event also took place online this time around and Modi said good values ​​are essential for children. I’m sure criminal hypocrisy is not one of those values.

Still, we need to know that Modi is serious about Covid. And about the vaccination. He also took his second dose of the vaccine that day. Busy day!

A day before that, April 7, was World Health Day.In a tweet, PM Modi explained how important it is to wear a mask and follow other protocols. He didn’t mention social distancing or the need to avoid congregations, in particular. It is better not to say some things.

At #WorldHealthDay, let’s keep the focus on the fight against COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions, including wearing a mask, regular hand washing and following other protocols. At the same time, take all possible measures to strengthen immunity and stay in shape. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2021

A day before that, he tweeted a series of videos of massive rallies and spoke of a goal against his own side Mamata Banerjee. Speaking during a BJP foundation day program on the same day, he also cautioned against rumors and false stories.

Modi follows protocol when it’s not a large gathering, we’ve told you.

On April 5, he retweeted a tweet from actor R. Madhavan. All masked and far from each other as actor Madhavan and scientist Nambi Narayanan met Modi to talk about a science and space movie!

Glad to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic that more people need to know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, which I have seen glimpses of in Rocketry music videos. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

Even on April 4, in a tweet, he again spoke of appropriate behavior at Covid as being important in the fight against the pandemic. The previous two days, however, he shared several campaign videos from Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Note: we will ignore April 1, as it was just like any other day for Narendra Modi.

On March 31, where this story will end, he tweeted prayers for the speedy recovery of former CM HD Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma. They had had Covid and Modi was clearly very worried.

He’s fighting COVID-19 like a champion. Also, elections!

That’s all. Be careful!

(This item was first posted on Medium.com by a user named Anaam. It has been republished here with permission from the author.)