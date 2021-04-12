PM Imran praises Single Window Import and Export





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan’s Single Window (PSW) law 2021 will pave the way for ease of imports and exports.

The premier added that the PSW will bring $ 500 million in annual savings and reduce cargo clearance time from days to hours, integrating 75 regulatory departments.

“An independent[endent] The authority will manage the PSW which will be essential in unlocking Pakistan’s potential to become a hub for international transit and trade, ”the prime minister said in a tweet.

In February, it was reported that Pakistan had put in place a pre-arrival customs clearance system for imported goods passing through the air route in order to reduce customs clearance times, facilitate trade and improve management of supply chain with the aim of facilitating the conduct of business in the country.

Initially, the customs department receives the details of the goods on board by electronic means immediately after the flight takes off from an international destination and the cargo receives the authorization for delivery to the importers when the flight lands in Pakistan. The new project launched by the customs service is called “Clearance in Sky”.

The system delivers a message to importers or cargo recipients which can be shown to authorities for receipt of cargo delivery and it can also be used to track the condition of the goods.

The system can indicate the exact position of the goods and the time period after which they will be ready for physical delivery at airports.

During the trial and testing of the project in December 2020, goods such as life-saving medicines, documents like passports, shipments of human organs, and perishable goods including vegetables and fruits were cleared successfully.

“At present, we are clearing import cargo from 12 commercial importers, manufacturers and exporters in Pakistan’s textile and pharmaceutical sectors,” Customs Supplementary Collector Farah Farooq, who heads the country, told the Express Tribune. pilot project.

