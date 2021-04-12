“ How not to be tense? Turkey reports surge in Covid-19 cases, Europe News & Top Stories

ISTANBUL / ANKARA (REUTERS) – Red letters parading on the front of Mr. Fikret Oluk’s bus read: “Stay Home Turkey”. But the Istanbul driver said passengers were ignoring the rules and overcrowding, sometimes without masks, even as coronavirus infections exploded.

Turkey – which has the highest level of daily new cases of Covid-19 in Europe and the Middle East – again tightened measures two weeks ago to contain the rapid spread after calls for action from doctors and opposition politicians.

Among the rules is a limit of 69 passengers on Mr Oluk’s busy city bus route. When 89 are on board, he says he’s drawing the line.

“But unfortunately people don’t listen. They attack us and put us in a difficult position,” said the 10-year-old driver. “How can we not be tense? Our lives currently depend on these masks. But unfortunately, just as people don’t think of themselves, they don’t think of us either.”

Interviews with Turks who have received a vaccine and those awaiting one show a mixture of fear and frustration with record-breaking Covid-19 deaths and infections, which approached 56,000 last Thursday alone, and uneven respect rules.

As of Monday afternoon, Turkey recorded a total of 3,849,011 cumulative cases, with 33,939 deaths, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

The head of the Turkish Association of Physicians told Reuters she believes the biggest misstep of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government was to largely relax restrictions in March, with the daily number of cases falling below 10,000 She said it sacrificed the gains made over the winter, calling the approach of social murder.

“We called it ‘social murder’ because they already know what will cause these deaths, they have no preventive measures,” said Dr Sebnem Korucu Fincanci, adding that intercity travel, manufacturing and transportation audiences should be discontinued.

President Erdogan and his government came under fire last month for a party convention with thousands of people, many of whom have been seen breaking social distancing rules and not wearing or wearing masks incorrectly. Opposition parties and critics have accused Ankara of undermining efforts to fight infections.

Dr Nurettin Yigit, chief medical officer at a hospital built specifically for the pandemic in Istanbul, said the impact on the health system of the latest outbreak was less than in previous waves and called the moment unlucky. .

“As we started this controlled normalization, the entry of other mutations from other countries began,” he told Reuters as medical staff administered vaccines to patients. He attributed the increase in part to people traveling within the country.

Ankara blamed the coronavirus variants for the surge in infections, saying about 85% of total cases across the country came from the variant first identified in Britain, along with a lack of commitment to measures such as social distance and the wearing of masks.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told the Hurriyet daily last Friday that the solution to the severe rise in infections was to speed up vaccinations, adding that he wanted to have all citizens over the age of 20 vaccinated by now. July.

Dr Fincanci called Ankara’s vaccination goals unrealistic and criticized what she called the inaccurate reporting of the numbers of cases and deaths. “They have to be realistic, they have to be transparent,” she said.

Turkey has administered around 18 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, roughly enough to cover around 11% of the population, according to a Reuters tally.

The government has dismissed criticism of its handling of the pandemic and the measures it has implemented, saying public health is the priority.

He has adopted new stay-at-home orders for weekends and will stop eating in restaurants from Tuesday for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

But the country has remained largely open for business since last June, and many people have taken to the streets and cafes as the weather warmed, worrying some of those who stayed home.

“I haven’t drunk tea in a cafe for 11 months. I don’t leave the house,” said Mr. Mehmet Tut, 62, sitting outside a hospital treatment room afterwards. having received his first vaccine last Friday. “We will remain cautious while waiting for the second dose,” even as others do not take sufficient precautions, he said. “They expect everything from the state, but it’s up to us to decide. If we’re careful, we won’t get sick.”