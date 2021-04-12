Donald Trump news: Author shares reason Melania and Trump are breaking up | World | New





The former US president and the first lady have separate bedrooms when traveling, according to The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump. Indeed, it is said that Mr. Trump likes to wake up much earlier than his wife at 5 a.m. and watch TV.

The couple even decorated their separate bedrooms to their liking, which feature opposing colors.

The book reads: “No matter which of his properties he visits, Trump sleeps in a separate bedroom that has been decorated to his liking – he prefers darker colored walls and rugs, while Melania likes whites and light colors.

“Trump usually wakes up around 5 a.m., long before Melania, and turns on his television.”

The book, written by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, adds, “The Trump family works together and sometimes vacations together, but they are used to having their own space and lots of space.

“Ivanka, her husband, Jared, and their three children have their own mansion in Bedminster, Trump’s private golf club on more than five hundred acres in New Jersey.

“Donald and Melania aren’t known to invite their grandchildren to cuddle them in bed in the morning, like George HW Bush and his wife, Barbara, used to do with their grandchildren.”

The couple were hit by divorce rumors earlier this year, which the former First Lady has strongly denied recently.

Relationships expert Ms. Trump was forced to ‘put her foot on the ground’ after a CNN report quoted a former White House official as saying Ms. Trump visited the spa at the Trump Mar-a complex daily. -Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, since the Trump exodus from the White House.

In response to the report, Melania Trump’s office released a statement via Twitter stressing that the former First Lady was “a private citizen” and was no longer in office.

He said: “The sources for this article are not affiliated [with] she neither have any insight into her thoughts or her daily life. CNN’s FLOTUS correspondent who chooses to publish fake gossip illustrates the media’s unhealthy obsession.

Carole Ann Rice of Real Coaching told the Daily Star that Ms. Trump’s reaction was likely due to a “new sense of freedom” since leaving Washington DC.

Ms Rice said: “Now that Melania is not the First Lady, she probably has a new sense of freedom now that she can express herself where she perhaps thought she couldn’t before out of decency and integrity to protect her man who is in the White House.

“So she’s probably thinking ‘It’s finally my time to speak’ and maybe she’s thinking ‘enough is enough now’ and I would put my foot down.

“And that could also be a wake-up call where she could start involving lawyers on this – so that could be instead of it becoming a big deal, it could be her way of cutting it in the bud because ‘she doesn’t want it. climbing and he also warns others to stay away. “

