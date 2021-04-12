Survey of candidates for 2024 KedaiKOPI, Jokowi’s name still entered





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Institution Investigation KedaiKOPI found that President Joko Widodo is still in the top ranks of the 2024 presidential candidates. In fact, Jokowi is no longer eligible because he served for two terms. The executive director of the KedaiKOPI Survey Institute, Kunto Adi Wibowo, said Jokowi was in second place. Jokowi has an eligibility rate of 18.5%. “We asked who were the names of the personalities who you think deserved to be president in 2024? Multiple names appear above, Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo still appear,” Kunto said at an online press conference , Monday (12/4).

Prabowo is at the top with 24.5% electability. Meanwhile, under Jokowi there are a number of names, such as Ganjar Pranowo (16 percent), Ridwan Kamil (13.3 percent) and Anies Baswedan (12.5 percent). Kunto explained that Jokowi’s name was still on because the investigation was conducted with open ended questions. Respondents are free to use the name of anyone in the survey. “This is an open question and we are not directing it. In fact, it shows the danger of the three-term problem that has been captured by residents and held to be true,” Kunto said via text message. CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (12/4). In launching the investigation, KedaiKOPI founder Hendri Satrio said the results of the investigation actually constituted resistance to the speech by the three-term president. According to him, this survey presents alternative candidates for 2024. Hendri said KedaiKOPI did not limit the number of candidates respondents can choose. In fact, he even mentioned the names of the presidential candidates who were shortlisted to reach 500 people in October 2020. Then the number was reduced to 90 people in this month’s survey. “This is good news for Indonesia. There is no need to be afraid of the issue of the three terms. There are many leaders in Indonesia, there will be none less. ‘we don’t have to choose the same,’ said Hendri. This survey took place from March 29 to April 4, 2021. KedaiKOPI interviewed 1,260 respondents by telephone due to various limitations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (dhf / ugo)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos