Matt Gaetz is refused a meeting with Donald Trump





© Samuel Corum / Getty Images Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) arrives for a House Armed Services Subcommittee hearing with members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee on Capitol Hill on December 9, 2020 at Washington, DC.

Representative Matt Gaetz, who faces a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations, was recently denied a meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate as the former president and his allies continue to distance himself from the Florida congressman.

Loading error

Two people familiar with the matter said Gaetz attempted to schedule a visit with Trump after it was first revealed he was under investigation, but the request was turned down by close aides from the former president, who urged Trump not to hold on. defend Gaetz. Harlan Hill, a spokesman for Gaetz, said the congressman did not request a meeting with Trump this week.

“Representative Gaetz was greeted at Trump Doral this week and did not seek to meet with President Trump himself,” Hill said in a statement to CNN, saying Gaetz had “mostly relaxed with his fiance this past. week during recess “.

The interference from Trump’s aides indicates Gaetz finds himself increasingly isolated as he goes through a potentially career-ending scandal just months after he offered to step down from his plum job in Congress to join the team. defense of the impeachment of the 45th president. Trump has issued only one statement about Gaetz since the public first learned of the congressman’s role in a sex trafficking investigation in early April. In it, Trump denied ever having received a blanket pardon request from the 38-year-old MP and noted Gaetz’s denial of the allegations against him.

Following repeated requests for comment, Trump spokesman Jason Miller wrote in a tweet Sunday night that Gaetz had not requested a meeting “and therefore it could never have been refused.”

Federal investigators are looking into allegations that Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old minor at the time and other women who had been provided with drugs and money in violation of laws on the drug. sex trafficking and prostitution. Federal investigators are also looking to determine whether Gaetz benefited from travel and women in exchange for political favors as part of a larger investigation, people familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Gaetz continued to deny all of the allegations against him and was not charged with any crime.

The former president has also remained silent since the publication of the two-sentence missive last week. Speaking to deep-pocketed GOP donors at his Palm Beach club on Saturday, Trump left out Gaetz as he verified the names of several of his top Republican backers – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the Florida government. Ron DeSantis and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, according to two people familiar with his comments.

Trump’s failure to mention Gaetz was taken as obvious by some in the crowd, given the congressman’s disproportionate loyalty to the former president and the litany of other Republicans Trump called out in his speech. .

Meanwhile, Gaetz’s appearance on Friday at a pro-Trump women’s conference raised eyebrows inside the former president’s orbit. Aides saw his last-minute speech at the Women for America First event, held at the nearby Trump National Doral resort, as a blatant attempt to reach out to Trump and his supporters.

A person directly involved in Trump’s post-presidential operation said the former president’s aides “felt Gaetz had gone there to try and meet Trump or people around him.”

Gaetz, who was announced as a “special guest” just days before the summit began, used his time on stage to denounce “savage conspiracy theories” about his personal life and to reaffirm his intention to stay on Capitol Hill.

“I was made for battle and I’m not going anywhere,” he told the crowd.

Gaetz has already faced calls from a fellow Republican, Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, to step down from his seat in Congress and has received virtually no support from Trump’s orbit. The Florida firebrand, known to have few friends in Washington, is also at risk of losing its powers on the committee depending on investigators’ findings, Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News last week.

This story was updated with comment from a Trump spokesperson.

Continue Reading View full articles without the “Continue Reading” button for {0} hours.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos