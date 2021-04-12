Cold weather does not dampen UK joy at lockdown easing





LONDON (AP) Across Britain, people flocked to throw in shaggy locks and search for clothes, books and other non-essential items as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopened on Monday after months of lockdown. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to behave responsibly as the country that has experienced the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe takes a big step in its roadmap towards a resumption of a normal life. Monday brought the easing of restrictions in place in England since early January to suppress an outbreak of infections linked to a new, more transmissible variant of the virus first identified in the south-east of the country. Long lines have formed outside some stores, including a Nike Town branch on London’s busy Oxford Street, and pubs and restaurants with outdoor space have reported a flood of bookings. Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said businesses that have endured months of forced shutdowns are thrilled and desperate to welcome their customers back. At a hairdresser in Birmingham, client Amy Smith said she was thrilled to finally be cut. It’s great to be here, I’ve been going with this weird little topknot for a few months now, she said. I’m going to go to a beer garden experiment later so it’s going to be good. Many people were planning alfresco dining and drinks, despite unusually cold weather that brought spring snow showers to many areas, including, briefly, London. Emma McClarkin, managing director of the British Beer & Pub Association, said the Monday’s opening for the foreign service was a small first step in a very long journey towards the recovery of the Great British Pub. Pub-goers across the country have ordered pints on patios and in beer gardens despite the cold weather. Absolutely delicious, said Pippa Ingram, as she tasted her first drink with a hot breakfast at the Royal Victoria Pavilion pub in the seaside town of Ramsgate, in the south-east of England. It’s striking, she said with appreciation. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following separate but broadly similar plans to facilitate the lockdown. Britain has experienced the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths. Infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all declined thanks to the lockdown and a mass vaccination program that has given at least one dose to more than 60% of the adult population. The situation in Britain contrasts with that of many of its neighbors, including France, where new lockdowns have been introduced to tackle the spike in infections and deaths. Johnson and epidemiologists urged caution, saying many people are not vaccinated and relaxing social distancing rules or allowing overseas vacations this summer could lead to a further rise in infections. Drinks and indoor dining will not be permitted in England until May 17 at the earliest, and theaters, cinemas, nightclubs and most other venues remain closed, while indoor socializing is strictly limited and holidays abroad remain prohibited. The Prime Minister had vowed to visit a pub for a pint to mark the occasion, but postponed the party drink after Prince Philip’s death., husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Friday at the age of 99. ___ Track pandemic coverage of access points at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos