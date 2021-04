Erdoan is looking for friends

Akhbar Al-Youm, Egypt, April 7 Things got worse for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. The number of doors slammed in the face of Turkish prime ministers has increased; an inevitable result of its policy of confrontation with many countries around the world. Today, Erdoan is desperately trying to find a way out of his country’s political isolation, especially with the change of administration in Washington, DC. After years of training in front of European heads of state, alongside ambitious military adventures abroad, Erdoan finally seemed to realize that he had no choice but to change his attitude. Turkey, under the leadership of Erdoans, has really succeeded in agitating its Western allies. He intervened in the Libyan crisis by sending weapons and mercenaries into the country, supported the Azerbaijani government in its conflict with Armenia, and launched gas explorations off Cyprus, which nearly ended in war. In the Middle East, Turkey’s relations with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are characterized by grave mistrust, due to Erdoans’ massive support for the Muslim Brotherhood. Add to this the faltering economic situation in Turkey, the continued decline of the Turkish lira and the internal political issues facing the ruling Justice and Development Party and you quickly understand the delicate situation in which Erdoan finds himself. Erdoan is desperately trying to turn a new leaf in his country’s external relations by toning down his provocative rhetoric against the European Union, with the hope that Brussels will lift sanctions imposed on Turkey after the gas exploration crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean and intervention in the Libyan conflict. After all, European investment accounts for two-thirds of global investment in Turkey, and the recent sanctions have caused serious damage to the Turkish economy. In addition, Erdoan had to save one of his country’s largest commercial markets for food and industrial goods, Egypt, by taking steps to woo the Egyptian government, including silencing an Egyptian opposition satellite channel. broadcasting from Turkey. In short, Erdoan abandoned his longtime partners in search of new adventures and hope for more power. Now that his grandiose conquests have failed, he finally understands the importance of friendships on a rainy day. Faisal Mohammed Bin Sabt (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

