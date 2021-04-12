Prime Minister Modi criticizes CM Mamata for ‘spitting hatred towards Dalits’

Criticizing West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee for her threat to lodge a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Electoral Commission for having contacted the community of Matua, PM Modion accused Monday the CM of the BM of spreading hatred towards backward castes for 10 years.

In March, CM Mamata Banerjeehad accused Prime Minister Modi of violating the Model of Conduct during his two-day visit to Bangladesh and claimed the Prime Minister was seeking votes from a section of people as the ballot was ongoing in the state. This was his reference to the Prime Minister’s visit to Orakandi, the birthplace of the founder of the Matua sect, Harichand Thakur.

While addressing a public rally in Kalyani, the Prime Minister said: “I recently met a person from the community of Matua in Bangladesh who said that I was the first Indian Prime Minister to be came to seek Haric and Thakur’s blessings in Orakandi. Didi did not like my Visit to Orakandi. Didi, the country can see how you have been spitting hatred towards Dalits and the underprivileged for 10 years. “

Prime Minister Modi also said: “Disturbed by the fear of losing, the Didi andher party crosses all lines. Its people abuse the SC, ST, OBC only because they support the BJP. Seeing its defeat, Didi elaborated a strategy to prevent them from voting and to facilitate his minions. rig the votes. “

The Matuas, originally from East Pakistan, are a weaker section of the Hindus who emigrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh. The community of Matua, with an estimated population of three million in the state, can tip the scales in favor of a political party in more than 30 assembly seats in Nadia and the northern and northern districts. south of 24 Parganas bordering Bangladesh.

Election of the West Bengal Assembly

The first phase ended with a participation rate of 82%, the second phase ended with a participation rate of 80.43%, the third phase ended with a participation rate of 83.93 % and the fourth phase ended with a participation rate of 79.90%. The remaining phases of the West Bengal elections are scheduled for April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, and the results will be announced on May 2.