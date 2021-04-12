Politics
Prime Minister Modi criticizes CM Mamata for ‘spitting hatred towards Dalits’
Criticizing West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee for her threat to lodge a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Electoral Commission for having contacted the community of Matua, PM Modion accused Monday the CM of the BM of spreading hatred towards backward castes for 10 years.
In March, CM Mamata Banerjeehad accused Prime Minister Modi of violating the Model of Conduct during his two-day visit to Bangladesh and claimed the Prime Minister was seeking votes from a section of people as the ballot was ongoing in the state. This was his reference to the Prime Minister’s visit to Orakandi, the birthplace of the founder of the Matua sect, Harichand Thakur.
While addressing a public rally in Kalyani, the Prime Minister said: “I recently met a person from the community of Matua in Bangladesh who said that I was the first Indian Prime Minister to be came to seek Haric and Thakur’s blessings in Orakandi. Didi did not like my Visit to Orakandi. Didi, the country can see how you have been spitting hatred towards Dalits and the underprivileged for 10 years. “
Prime Minister Modi also said: “Disturbed by the fear of losing, the Didi andher party crosses all lines. Its people abuse the SC, ST, OBC only because they support the BJP. Seeing its defeat, Didi elaborated a strategy to prevent them from voting and to facilitate his minions. rig the votes. “
The Matuas, originally from East Pakistan, are a weaker section of the Hindus who emigrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh. The community of Matua, with an estimated population of three million in the state, can tip the scales in favor of a political party in more than 30 assembly seats in Nadia and the northern and northern districts. south of 24 Parganas bordering Bangladesh.
Election of the West Bengal Assembly
The first phase ended with a participation rate of 82%, the second phase ended with a participation rate of 80.43%, the third phase ended with a participation rate of 83.93 % and the fourth phase ended with a participation rate of 79.90%. The remaining phases of the West Bengal elections are scheduled for April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, and the results will be announced on May 2.
Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with breaking news from West Bengal as the crucial Assembly elections approach. Tap here to watch.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]