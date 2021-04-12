Defiant PPP Says He Is Quitting All PDM Positions, Calls For Apology





Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of PPP, speaks at a press conference. Photo: screenshot from Geo News

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Monday that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) called on its members to step down from all positions in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Accompanied by party leaders, Bilawal held a press conference to discuss the issues that were discussed at the recent meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee.

He said the CEC had come to the conclusion that resignations from national and provincial assemblies should be “like an atomic bomb”.

Bilawal said the PPP position that the opposition should not “abandon Parliament and the Senate battlefield” had been confirmed.

He said that if the PPP had listened to other opposition political parties and boycotted the senatorial and by-elections, it would have damaged democracy.

“We did not give the PTI government an open field to form a two-thirds majority in the Senate,” he said, adding that the government lost on its “own ground” when the PDM candidate had won the Nowshera by-election.

“We will not question these gains that the PPP has obtained after making many sacrifices,” he said. “When the PML-N was in power, we protected Parliament then and we will protect Parliament today.”

He said those who wanted to resign from Parliament should do so.

“But no one should try to impose their will or dictation on another political party,” he said. “And the Pakistani People’s Party will continue in its firm and consistent opposition to the selected government which has been running since day one and has not broken off for a single day,” said the PPP chairman.

“The Pakistani People’s Party rejects the so-called demonstration cause notification,” he said. “Politics is done with equality and respect,” he added.

“The PPP demands an unconditional apology from the ANP and the PPP for this unpleasant attitude,” he said.

Bilawal said the PPP supports the ANP and will not abandon them under any circumstances. “There is no concept of a show cause notice in democratic alliances,” he said.

He recounted the participation of the PPP in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy and the Alliance for the Restoration of Democracy.

“We condemn the opposition’s policy against members of the opposition,” he said.

The PPP chairman said his party’s doors were open to all other parties, adding that there should be a “working relationship” between them.

“PTI-IMF” agreement

He spoke about the $ 500 million loan Pakistan received from the IMF. “He [IMF deal] systematically targets the poor of Pakistan, ”he said, adding that the government is putting the burden on the poor.

“Neither the details of the PTI deal with the IMF have been shared with the people or their representatives,” he said. “All the knowledge we learned was due to IMF documents,” he added.

He criticized the government for carrying out “a historic attack” on the country’s economic independence, saying that through the draft order of the State Bank of Pakistan that the Center wanted to pass, the government was ensuring that the central bank does not respond to the country.

“The Central Executive Committee of the PPP rejects it [the ordinance] and we will, even during Ramadan, launch a campaign against this PTI-IMF agreement, ”he declared.

“ Confusing and contradictory policy on Kashmir ”

The PPP chairman said the government’s policy on the controversial Kashmir issue was “contradictory and confusing”. He said the government has an obligation to represent and be the voice of the oppressed Kashmiris in times of need.

He said the BJP manifesto spoke of the annexation of occupied Kashmir. “Despite this, during the election campaign in India, the Prime Minister of Pakistan declared that if Modi wins, only then the Kashmir issue will be resolved,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phrase “will be remembered by history”.

“History will remember that there was a prime minister who was also inept and who failed on this issue,” he criticized the prime minister.

Bilawal lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted to India’s illegal decision on August 5 by saying: “What can I do?”

“And all of a sudden, Imran Khan remembered that Modi, whom he had campaigned for in all the elections, was a fascist,” he said, mocking the prime minister.

He then highlighted how the government initially said it wanted to trade with India, but subsequently rejected its decision. “Khan can’t seem to make mistakes on Kashmir,” he said. “And he keeps making mistakes on Kashmir [again and again],” he said.

“He [Imran Khan] sometimes says that he is the Kashmir ambassador but then acts as Kulbhushan Jadhav’s lawyer, ”said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said that “when a leader rules” the country by putting the parliament and the people in confidence, the country can also take on India and other powers in the world.

He said the PPP CEC had decided to take up the occupied Kashmir issues time and again through its Kashmir Action Committee, adding that it was the party’s will to ensure that Parliament was taken into account in matters concerning the masses.

2017 census results

Bilawal said the CEC also discussed the 2017 census results, adding that the PPP initially accepted the 2017 census results conditionally.

He said it was on the basis of the census results that the country’s resources were distributed to the provinces. Bilawal said the 2017 census was “de jure” results and not “de jure” numbers.

“It doesn’t count the people who live there and consume numbers,” he said, adding that it was the PPP’s request that the de facto results be included in the census.

He called on the government to discuss the census results in a joint session of parliament. “A transparent census is necessary to empower the Pakistani people,” he said.

