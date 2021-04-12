Will Republicans vote for a recent Democrat if Donald Trump tells them to?





Prior to joining the GOP, Jones tried his hand at a series of other offices, running unsuccessful races for the United States Senate, United States House and Sheriff DeKalb before his victory in a House seat based in DeKalb only takes him back to the State Capitol for five years. since.

He cut a polarizing profile in the state of Georgia and quickly became an outcast for his own party as he clashed with Democrats DeKalb over an ethics committee and other policies.

He also voted against the heartbeat bill, namely the Republican anti-abortion law that was Kemps’s legislative signature in 2019, a vote Jones will have to explain to Tories who celebrated the sweeping new restrictions that are now in place. blocked in court.

When Jones endorsed Trump in 2020, it came as no surprise to enraged Democrats, who quickly decided to push him away from the party.

Republicans embraced him, and his status as a pro-Trump Democrat has earned him social media success, speech slots, and cable TV attention.

Now Jones seems poised to test the limits of Trump’s call in the Georgia GOP, perhaps with the blessing of past presidents.

In fact, Jones made the pilgrimage to Mar-A-Lago this weekend, where Trump repeatedly asked the Georgian when he was announcing the governorship – and Jones told him to wait for the decision on Friday.

***

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was reportedly among business executives who met virtually Saturday to discuss how to unite against election laws like the one passed in Georgia that restricts access to the vote.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the meeting, which brought together more than 100 executives from companies, including Atlanta-based Delta Airlines. When the AJC contacted the Blanks team to verify their attendance, a spokesperson declined to comment.

The Post also reported that one of the organizers was Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a former star professor at Goizueta Business School at Emory University, now part of Yale Universitys School of Management.

The stated purpose of the call was for leaders to unify their response to election laws, which they see as discriminatory and targeting black voters.

Among the options discussed were suspending campaign contributions to lawmakers who support the bills or postponing investments in states where laws are enacted, as has the all-star baseball game that has been moved out of Georgia.

***

RELEASED: Republican businessman Kelvin King entered the race to challenge US Senator Raphael Warnock in 2022.

More from Greg Bluestein:

King was one of the most prominent black supporters of former President Donald Trump in Georgia and founded a political awareness group called Speak Georgia with his wife Janelle King, a conservative pundit and agent.

In a statement, he attacked the far-left representation that divides Warnock “and said Georgia was the starting point of the GOP push to take over the Senate, which rocked in January with the victories of Warnock and his Democratic colleague Jon Ossoff “.

– The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

***

Tuesday is election day in Whitfield County, with a run-off election between Shane Day and John Thomas for a seat on the Whitfield County Commission. The Dalton Daily Citizen-News has details of the race.

While every election is important in our books, Tuesday also marks the first test of several parts of Georgia’s new electoral law.

Although some sections of the law are expected to come into force on July 1, all other parts of the Senate Bill 202, including the ban on distributing food and water directly to voters online, have entered. in effect when Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill.

***

Speaking of Governor Brian Kemp, former President Donald Trump continues to make it clear that the Georgian leader will never, ever be back in his good graces.

Trump allegedly hit Kemp and other GOP leaders in off-script sidelines in a Saturday speech in Mar-a-Lago that contained more false information about his defeat.

The New York Times said Trump rebuked (Kemp) again for failing to help reverse Mr Bidens’ victory in the state.

The meanest words were for Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who did not support Trump’s conviction for inciting the Jan.6 riot but said he was holding the former president in check. party responsible for what had happened. Trump reportedly called McConnell a stupid son of a bitch and a cold loser.

Playbook also noted that U.S. Representative for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene canceled her scheduled appearance at the RNC event because her father was gravely ill.

***

RELEASED: The Biden administration and Georgia’s two U.S. senators won this weekend after reaching a deal that will see SK Innovation move forward with plans to build a factory in car batteries. We take an inside look at how the deal between two rival South Korean companies came about.

***

A bill that passed on the last day of the legislative session could pave the way for Macon to lower his property taxes and increase his sales tax, reports the Macon Telegraph.

After:

Bill 575 would allow Macon-Bibb County to implement another local option sales tax “(OLOST) an additional penny for every eligible dollar spent in the county to generate enough revenue to reduce taxes The bill needs to be signed by the government, Brian Kemp and then the sales tax approved by Macon voters.

Last night was a major milestone towards a historic moment for Macon-Bibb County, the largest property tax reduction in our history, “Mayor Lester Miller said at a press conference Thursday. fully implemented, Macon-Bibb will have the lowest property taxes. in this region. “

– Macon’s telegraph

***

Georgia is back on top as the Nations No. 1 pecan producer two years after Hurricane Michael devastated pecan growers across the state.

In other pecan news, WALB in Albany also reports that Governor Brian Kemp was in Vienna last week to sign SB 222, the recently passed law designating the pecan as the state’s official nut. Georgia.

Before you get too many comments from the Peanut Gallery, keep in mind that Georgias’ beloved peanut is technically a legume and is not eligible to be the best nut.

***

Since April appears to be test ball season, Fox News Maria Bartiromo asked Herschel Walker on Sunday if he plans to race against US Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker only said, stay tuned. It’s going to be exciting.

***

The Masters Golf Championship wrapped up in Augusta on Sunday after a protest earlier in the week outside the gates of Augusta National against Senate Bill 202.

The two Masters winners themselves made history this year. Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese to win a major golf tournament.

But he wasn’t the first Japanese player to win at Augusta, Golf Week reported. That honor went to Tsubasa Kajitani the week before, when the 17-year-old won the Augusta National Womens Amateur title.

