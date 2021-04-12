Alibaba jumps as less than feared $ 2.8 billion antitrust fine





Ali Baba (BABA) – Get a report was fined a record $ 2.8 billion by Chinese regulators in an antitrust crackdown, but the headline rebounded after the e-commerce giant said it expected no material impact from the sanction. Alibaba’s U.S. certificates of deposit jumped 6.14% to $ 237.03 in pre-release Monday after the fine was less severe than expected and a key uncertainty for the company was lifted. The 18.2 billion yuan penalty was based on just 4% of Alibaba’s domestic revenue in 2019, regulators said, according to Bloomberg. This was much less than the 10% maximum allowed by Chinese law. Is Alibaba a buy amid Chinese regulatory concerns? “We are happy to put the case behind us,” Joseph Tsai, co-founder and vice-president, said on Monday during a call for investors. “These regulatory measures aim to guarantee fair competition.” The fine is also accompanied by “blanket rectifications” requested by regulators, one of which is forcing Alibaba to curb the practice of forcing traders to choose between it or a competing platform. “Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without strong government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support of all of our constituencies has been critical to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.” The Chinese government launched an antitrust investigation into the company last year after its founder, Jack Ma, publicly criticized the public banking system and banking regulators. Chinese leader Xi Jinping also intervened personally to stop the initial public offering of Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech subsidiary. Bloomberg reported on Monday that Chinese regulators have asked Ant Group to become a financial holding company that could be regulated more like a bank. Keybanc analysts on Monday maintained their overweight rating on Alibaba, but lowered the price target to $ 305 from $ 315.







