Didi bowled, his innings are over, PM Modi tells rally

Using a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the people of Bengal had hit four and six so many in the first four phases of the Assembly polls that the BJP had already ended its century and the TMC was about to be wiped out. .

He criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of inciting people to fight against central forces on an electoral mission in the state.

The Prime Minister also launched a meteoric attack on Banerjee, saying she did not bother to express regret after a “leader very close to her” described as “beggars” of Scheduled Castes.

“The people of Bengal have hit four and six so many that the BJP has already completed a century (of seats) in the first 4 stages of the assembly ballots. They wiped out the TMC in half the match (aadha mein poora saaf).

He said that in Nandigram she would face defeat.

The people of Bengal cleaned up Didi in Nandigram and asked his entire team to leave the field. Didis’ heats will be finished in Bengal, Modi said. He was addressing a rally in the city of Bardhaman.

Referring to the political history of Bengal, the Prime Minister stressed that despite the state government for several decades, Congress and the Left Front were unable to return to power after being ousted from the government. He said Mamata will meet the same fate after the Assembly elections.

Didi knows Congress and the left have never made a comeback. Didi, once you leave you will not come back (to power), Modi said. He also said that the words of Didi and his gang made it clear that TMC would suffer a huge loss in Bengal.

The prime minister criticized Mamata for the deaths of four people after central forces firing at a polling station in Cooch Behar district. He accused her of having incited the people to fight against the central forces.

“Your (Banerjee) policies have stifled the lives of the children of countless mothers,” he said.

Mocking the “Ma, Mati, Manush” slogan of TMC supremacy Mamata Banerjee, the prime minister said: “Torment” Ma “, plunder” Mati “(homeland) and bloodshed on” Manush “(the people) ) is its reality. “

Modi said that in the TMC, such comments cannot be made without permission from Mamatas.

Didi calls himself Royal Bengal Tiger … But she still hasn’t condemned the remark. Even Congress and other parties didn’t bother to protest, Modi said.

Didi, if you want to get angry and abuse someone, then Modi is here. But listen clearly, don’t insult the Bengal culture. Bengal will no longer tolerate your arrogance. Bengal doesn’t want Didis mismanagement, but Bengal wants ashol parivartan (real change), Modi said.

Accusing Benerjee of dividing people, Modi said that “Jukto koro-Seva Koro” (uniting people and serving them) is his motto.

“Didi knows that Congress couldn’t come back when ousted, that the left couldn’t come back when taken out of power, you too will never be able to bounce back,” Modi said.

He also said that in the first four phases of the assembly elections alone, TMC was kicked out of Bengal.

The people of Bengal thwarted Didis’ grand plan. She was ready to give her party leadership to the bhaipo. But people have asked Didis’ entire team to leave Bengal, the BJP chief said.

