Why Boris Johnson must reject the Sewell report and launch an action plan to implement previous race reports

It’s now more than a week since the release of Tony Sewells’ race report that the community, as a whole, has given a huge boost because it belittles our individual and collective experience of structural racism.

The report reminds me of those made in the 60s and 70s. These reports suggested that the children of immigrants could survive their parents’ color bar if they worked hard and were grateful to be British.

Instead of being forward thinking and adding a new race debate, the report is almost stuck in a time warp or even lost in space ”. He is not facing the real realities of 2021.

We are in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has exposed current inequalities and structural racism in society (although we have known about these issues for decades and have been highlighted by previous independent reports. orders).

It is disappointing that the report does not address school exclusion, racism in schools, the growing demand for child and adolescent mental health (CAMHS) services and behavioral support. All of these issues are part of a toxic environment and the new way racism is transmitted.

I have to admit, it’s different from my experience of going to school, when a lot of us were classed as ‘sub-normal’ educationally and said that going to college isn’t. was not an option!

Without appropriate policies, accountability and transformational change in public, private and voluntary sector institutions, young people of school age will be like lambs in the slaughterhouse – just like their parents and grown-ups. -parents were.

The pervasive nature of the legacies of slavery and colonization, and the way they play out in higher education or the world of work, mixed with cocktails of everyday racism and micro-aggression will impact aspirations. . As a result, it will also affect the well-being of black youth.

The report is both a denial of the past and the future in a post-pandemic Brexit Britain.

Minimize the past

What I found particularly disturbing were the reported efforts to minimize the transatlantic slave trade and colonization, which caused injustice to millions of people for over 400 years.

We are told that Maafa or Maangamizi was character building and we have to come out of this crime against humanity.

Maafa is also known as the African holocaust, the holocaust of slavery or the black holocaust, according to many activists and activists.

The word Maangamizi is a Kiswahili term which roughly translates to annihilation. The term is used by some of the major repairs activists UK.

Half of the commission members do not understand the history of Britain, the impact and implications of slavery or modern racism. One of the commissioners Blondel Cuff still represents the West India Committee, which was the lobby group of plantation owners who did their best to prolong the period of slavery in the Caribbean. This committee successfully negotiated 30 million indemnities (about a trillion modern dollars) in 1833.

Our ancestors had to work five more years as indentured laborers on the plantations as part of the colony. Taxpayers were still repaying the debt until 2015. The whip by Juliet Gilkes Romeo explores this disturbing story.

This is tantamount to asking a Holocaust denier to develop a strategy on anti-Semitism. We must seriously consider whether it is fair that this organization chairs the National Lottery Fund.

Moving forward

We hope the Prime Minister seriously rejects the commissioned race report and commits to supporting existing racial equality legislation and best practice in promoting the duty of equality in the public sector.

It is important that it recognizes the lived experiences of minority communities and in particular those experiencing the harsh environment and the continuing impact of the Windrush scandal. Institutionalized racism is still alive in Britain today.

This is why more than 100 people including lawyers, Windrush activists and victims of the scandal have written to Tony Sewell to express our disappointment with his report.

We also presented a letter signed by 21,000 people in Downing Street on Friday, asking the Prime Minister to dismiss the report. It was coordinated by the Runnymede Trust and Ubele Initiative.

In addition, over 7,000 people signed Operation Black Vote. petition requiring full implementation of previous reports. Together we can reject this report so that we can continue the real work of fighting for social justice and fairness while implementing solutions that give us a chance to prosper and to shape Britain.

We must campaign for progressive anti-racist equality and culture change legislation to dismantle structural racism and expose the people and institutions that fail us and deliberately use culture wars as a pretext to maintain the status quo.

We have a long and proud history of resistance and rebellion to build on.

Patrick Vernon is a social commentator, activist and cultural historian. He co-wrote 100 Great Black Britons with Dr Angelina Osborne. The collection highlights the history of black achievement. It contains the biographies of individuals facing adversities such as structural racism and the British Empire.