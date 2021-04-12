Ukraine tells Russia to withdraw troops as US warns of costs





Source: Ukrainian Presidential Office Source: Ukrainian Presidential Office Ukraine has urged Russia to withdraw troops from its border, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning that the United States will impose “costs” on any aggression by the Kremlin. Tensions between the two neighbors are the highest since the end of large-scale fighting in the conflict that began after the annexation of Crimea by President Vladimir Putin in 2014. The war for the status of two separatist regions of the eastern Ukraine has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people. The Kiev Foreign Ministry on Monday called on Russia to stop what it called “military rhetoric and disinformation.” The Kremlin has reaffirmed that its military moves are a response to the threat of a new Ukrainian military offensive – a claim Ukraine denies. With Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaking last week about the risk of resuming “large-scale military action,” Ukraine’s allies rushed to calm nerves and avoid potential missteps. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited his counterpart in Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who is also an ally of Putin – this weekend. Ukraine wants the West to restrict Russia by hitting it with new sanctions. Blinken told NBC News on Sunday that he was in contact with European allies over Russian troop deployments. Read more: What’s stirring the tension between Russia and Ukraine ?: QuickTake President Joe Biden made it clear that “if Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences,” Blinken said, without giving further details. Ukraine accuses Russia of stoking tensions to gain leverage in negotiations over the future of the two troubled regions, with the Kremlin long seeking a special status that would allow it to cripple the Kiev government’s efforts to push for membership of the European Union and NATO. Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that any resolution should adhere to the peace accords signed in 2015 in Minsk. Zelenskiy’s spokeswoman Yulia Mendel called the talks the only way to resolve tensions. “This is why we are pushing for talks in the Norman format,” she said, referring to the negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France. Ukraine said it had also requested individual negotiations with Putin, although Peskov said such a request had not been received. Although Russia is promoting and providing military and financial support to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Peskov again called it an “internal problem” on Monday. “Do we need to take action to keep ourselves safe? Yes, we do, ”he said in an interview broadcast on public television. – With the help of Henry Meyer Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos