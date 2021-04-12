China admits, then censors, its vaccines are poor





In a rare moment of truth on Saturday, a senior Chinese Communist Party official observed that China’s COVID-19 vaccines are not very effective. Gao Fu, head of China’s Centers for Disease Control, noted that the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines “do not have very high levels of protection.” Considering the barely 50% protection offered by the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the approximately 80% protection offered by its Sinovac vaccine, Gao’s assessment is an obvious fact. Especially when we compare the Chinese vaccines to 97% + efficiency of the American Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Gao said there may be a need to adapt the way future doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are administered. Gao also abandoned the Chinese Communist Party’s earlier skepticism of mRNA-based vaccination processes. As the Associated press Remarks, China has attempted to undermine the “ messenger RNA or mRNA process” of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Gao now says that “everyone should consider the benefits that mRNA vaccines can bring to mankind. We must follow it carefully and not ignore it just because we already have several types of vaccines.” Well said. Yet not everyone is happy. The Communist High Command in Beijing had a predictable allergic reaction to Gao’s revelation of the truth. Yanzhong Huang, researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations observed that Gao’s comments were quickly censored on social media. Sunday, Gao was summoned to Beijing Global Times foreign influence. The scientist suggested there was a “complete misunderstanding” of what he said less than 24 hours ago. Gao then awkwardly attempted to explain why what he said so clearly wasn’t really what he said. The damage is done and the Communists cannot turn back time. Beijing’s censorship and the pathetic return of Gao’s comments will be taken around the world for what they are: the truth of the regime’s utter disregard for honesty. Xi Jinping and his minions have reminded everyone that they cannot be trusted. For governments like Turkey, which have invested heavily in Chinese vaccines, this is an embarrassing blow. Gao has given the international community more reason to continue to question the origins of the coronavirus. But with Gao also praising the US vaccine research that Beijing has previously assaulted, the embarrassment is twofold. Beijing sees the vaccine race as a critical part of its competition with the United States for leadership of the international order. By his own admission, he lost part of this competition. Gao’s honesty also poses a domestic challenge. After all, Xi and the Chinese Communist Party are unsure of their authority on the mainland. This is a major motivation behind the regime’s hypersensitivity to personal criticism of Xi, political dissident movements in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and, they say, Taiwan. Reflecting this sensibility, the Communists have gone to great lengths to market their handling of the coronavirus pandemic as a world leader in efficiency and skillful management. Gao’s comments do not exactly serve this account. Even if censors can stop the dissemination of his comments, the rumor will at least do marginal damage to Xi’s interests. In other words, Gao is unlikely to be promoted anytime soon.







