President Jokowi calls on Jakarta-Bandung rapid train to operate 2022 semester II





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo called for a fast train project Jakarta-Bandung (KCJB) can be completed and put into operation in the second half of 2022. This was forwarded after a review by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi accompanied by Ridwan Kamil at the Tegalluar, Rancaekek, Bandung Regency Fast Train Depot. After conducting the review, Luhut and Budi immediately rushed out without giving any information to reporters. Met elsewhere, Ridwan Kamil said that the progress of the KCJB railway project was already 70%. “In the direction of the president in the second half of 2022, the train must be able to be used from Jakarta to Bandung, to Padalarang first. From Padalarang use the direct train to Kebon Kawung,” Ridwan Kamil said on Monday (12/4 ).

Government builds overflights at 5 crossing points However, behind the objective set by the president, Ridwan Kamil requested the construction of overflights (overflights) at four or five points between Padalarang and Bandung City. The reason is that even before the existence of the KCJB line, until now, the existing train line between Padalarang Station and Bandung Station was already occupied, causing congestion at the level crossings between the tracks. railroads and the highway. “I have only one aspiration, now without a fast train, the Padalarang-Bandung road will cause traffic jams because there is a level crossing. Now they (the central government) are committed to building an overflight. in five points, “said Ridwan Kamil. “So that if later there are additional crossings for fast trains, the frequency can be 15 minutes or 20 minutes, it will not interfere with the movement of vehicles on the highway,” he said. said. Meanwhile, PT KCIC CEO Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi said Coordination Minister Luhut asked PT KCIC to continue coordinating with the central government if there were any obstacles that were difficult to resolve. We know that this project is included in the national strategic project (PSN). So far, the project work has been almost 70 percent. The rest will be completed in two years of development. [bim] Also read:

China launches super fast train, how big is it?

There is a fast train, the Minister of Transport requests that Jakarta-Surabaya be taken for 6 hours

Open to the public immediately, here are the conditions and how to participate in the Jogja-Solo KRL trial

KRL Solo-Jogja to work soon, Prameks passengers hope

Transport Minister vows to complete development despite pandemic, one of which is fast train

Coordinating Minister Luhut: Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Train Becomes Symbol of Indonesian Transport Modernization

Transport Minister hopes Jakarta-Surabaya semi-rapid train project with Japan will continue







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos