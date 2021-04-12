



Imran Khan and Wasim Akram inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

The Pakistan Cricket Board is launching its own “Hall of Fame” to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Pakistani legends.

As part of the initial launch, six members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas, will be inducted.

Guidelines: PCB Hall of Fame: Here are the guidelines

According to PCB guidelines, cricketers who have retired from international cricket for at least five years will be eligible for the PCB Hall of Fame.

There will be three more inductions each year starting in 2021.

In particular, the inductees will be chosen by an independent panel, and announced on October 16, the day Pakistan made its test debut (in 1952).

Statement: Ehsan Mani recognizes contribution of Pakistani cricket legends

Speaking on the same topic, PCB chief Ehsan Mani said: “Since achieving Test status, Pakistan has produced world famous cricketers who have not only put Pakistan on the map of the world, but have left their mark on world cricket. “

“It is fitting that these six extraordinary performers are the founding inductees as they continue to inspire the next generation of superstars.”

Pakistan: a look at Pakistan’s record in international cricket

The Pakistan cricket team played their first test in 1952.

They have since won 140 of 435 events, losing 133. Up to 162 of them have been drawn.

Pakistan also has 490 ODI wins (933 matches).

Recently, Pakistan became the first men’s cricket team to record 100 T20I victories.

They achieved the feat by beating SA in the first T20I.

Legends: Famous Legends of Pakistan

Pakistan has produced some of the greatest cricketers over the years.

Imran Khan, who is the outgoing Prime Minister of Pakistan, led them to their first World Cup title in 1992.

Wasim and Waqar remain one of the most proficient fast bowling pairs in international cricket.

Meanwhile, the likes of Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas are renowned hittering legends.

Fact: Pakistan’s biggest wicket taker in Test and ODI cricket

To this day, Wasim leads the wicket tally for Pakistan in Test and ODI cricket. It picked up 414 test wickets at 23.62. Interestingly, he remains the only fast bowler in ODI history to have taken 500 or more wickets (502).

