Jokowi and Angela Merkel will open the Hannover Messe 2021 event





DRAWING. Minister of Industry (Menperin) Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita in Jakarta, Sunday (11/4).

Journalist: Dimas Andi | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to jointly inaugurate the virtual opening of the Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition. The inauguration by the two leaders marks the start of the world’s largest industrial technology trade fair, which has been in existence for over 72 years. God willing, this evening at around 6:00 p.m. WIB President Joko Widodo will deliver a speech at the opening of the Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition. At the same time, at around 1:00 p.m. German time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will deliver a speech also a speech, said Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita in a statement on the website of the Ministry of Industry on Monday (12/4). Agus explained that the Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition will take place on April 1216, 2021. In order to host this prestigious international event, the Ministry of Industry had organized the kickoff of the pre-conference of the Indonesian partner country Hannover Mass 2021 last week since Monday (5/4). Read also: Industry Minister optimistic about strengthening German-Indonesian relations in the industrial sector The implementation of the Hannover Messe is a crucial event for Indonesia, which is incidentally the country’s official partner in the event. Thus, we see that the countries designated as partner countries are countries considered to be quite advanced in the industrial sector, he added. The Minister of Industry said that prior to the inauguration by the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the German Chancellor, a series of events will be held, including presentations from a number of ministries and institutions. For example, the Ministry of Industry talked about Journey Making Indonesia 4.0, then the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Wonderful Indonesia program and the Ministry of Commerce about the global value chain. Next, the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) discussed the development of the realization of investments in Indonesia, the Ministry of Research and Technology or the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) which will review the innovations for the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as a presentation of the start-up PT Mitra Sejahteraangun. Nation (MSMB) which won the Hermes Startup Award Hannover Messe 2020. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Dimas Andi

Editor: Yudho Winarto

