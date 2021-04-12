Huarong restructuring in China: the best and worst cases for a bad debt manager

Reports of an imminent restructuring at one of China’s largest bad debt managers are causing bondholders to ponder scenarios that not so long ago would have been inconceivable.

After China Huarong Asset Management Co. joined dozens of Hong Kong-listed companies in failing to release its 2020 results before the March 31 deadline, Caixin attributed the delay to major financial restructuring plans. With few other details to say, investors have so far taken the news negatively, despite Huarong’s efforts to push back concerns.

The company’s $ 300 million 3.375% bond, due May 2022, now yields 14.2% – an increase of 11.7 percentage points since the report was released – placing it firmly in the ranks of the trash can. Five-year credit default swaps for one of its units more than doubled to 435.9 basis points during the period, its highest level on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This is a serious – and rare – deterioration in sentiment towards a state-owned company that plays a key role in the country’s financial markets.

It is understandable that some investors have decided to quit. State-owned enterprises no longer enjoy immunity from market forces as President Xi Jinping relaunches an old campaign to reduce the debt of the financial system. Huarong a the governance issues it attempts to address. Its former president was put to died earlier this year for corruption after a trial remarkable for its speed and gravity.

But restructuring and reform need not necessarily lead to pain for bondholders. Here are some of the results analysts are considering:

Base case

No Haircut, no firesale from Huarong International: China Huarong and regulators agree with the company can boost profitability without having to impose losses on bondholders. In this scenario, the authorities approve a plan in which the company offloads non-core and loss-making units but retains Huarong International – the offshore unit that issues or guarantees most of its dollar bonds but is viewed as non-core by analysts.

The parent company currently intends to retain Huarong International without changing its ownership structure or restructuring its debt, sources familiar with the matter said last week. Analysts at HSBC Holdings Plc previously said that “the possibility of debt restructuring at the level of Huarong International cannot be completely ruled out.”

Other candidates for the sale include Huarong Securities, Huarong Leasing and Huarong Trust, according to Nicholas Yap, credit analyst at Nomura International (HK) Ltd. week, because failing to do so compromises their validity.

Blue sky

A quick resolution: China Huarong gets its annual report audited and released quickly, and stocks resume trading in Hong Kong. Chinese authorities could also assert their support for the company by injecting capital or allowing state banks to extend new loans to the company. A statement such as “any credit event from a financial institution such as China Huarong AMC is politically unacceptable” would be good news, HSBC credit analysts wrote in a report on the 8th. April.

Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, says this scenario has the lowest probability and recommends underweighting bonds. Even though the government is helping Huarong, the risk-reward is not attractive.

Worst case

Long negotiations with regulators. This would imply no annual report, a prolonged suspension of shares, a lack of clarity for bondholders and a scenario where “banks and investors continue to cut the lines” for fear of a Haircut, according to Gallimore. Investors would assess a possible restructuring and offshore bondholders would suffer. China Huarong and its subsidiaries can also struggle to refinance upcoming local and offshore debt as borrowing costs rise.

To come up Huarong and its subsidiaries face $ 7.4 billion in bonds maturing this year Source: Bloomberg



The lack of clarity could cause “real liquidity problems” for Huarong International given its “heavy” deadlines, according to Shiwen Ding and Keith Chan of HSBC.

– With the help of Qingqi She, Ina Zhou and Tongjian Dong