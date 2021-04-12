Politics
Huarong restructuring in China: the best and worst cases for a bad debt manager
Reports of an imminent restructuring at one of China’s largest bad debt managers are causing bondholders to ponder scenarios that not so long ago would have been inconceivable.
After China Huarong Asset Management Co. joined dozens of Hong Kong-listed companies in failing to release its 2020 results before the March 31 deadline, Caixinattributed the delay to major financial restructuring plans. With few other details to say, investors have so far taken the news negatively, despiteHuarong’s efforts to push back concerns.
The company’s $ 300 million 3.375% bond, due May 2022, now yields 14.2% – an increase of 11.7 percentage points since the report was released – placing it firmly in the ranks of the trash can. Five-year credit default swaps for one of its units more than doubled to 435.9 basis points during the period, its highest level on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This is a serious – and rare – deterioration in sentiment towards a state-owned company that plays a key role in the country’s financial markets.
It is understandable that some investors have decided to quit. State-owned enterprises no longer enjoy immunity from market forces as President Xi Jinpingrelaunches an old campaign to reduce the debt of the financial system. Huarong athe governance issues it attempts to address. Its former president was put todied earlier this year for corruption after a trial remarkable for its speed and gravity.
But restructuring and reform need not necessarily lead to pain for bondholders. Here are some of the results analysts are considering:
Base case
No Haircut, no firesale from Huarong International: China Huarong and regulators agree with the companycan boost profitability without having to impose losses on bondholders. In this scenario, the authorities approve a plan in which the company offloads non-core and loss-making units butretains Huarong International – the offshore unit that issues or guarantees most of its dollar bonds but is viewed as non-core by analysts.
The parent company currently intends to retain Huarong International without changing its ownership structure or restructuring its debt, sources familiar with the matter said last week. Analysts at HSBC Holdings Plc previously said that “the possibility of debt restructuring at the level of Huarong International cannot be completely ruled out.”
Other candidates for the sale include Huarong Securities, Huarong Leasing and Huarong Trust, according to Nicholas Yap, credit analyst at Nomura International (HK) Ltd. week, because failing to do so compromises their validity.
Blue sky
A quick resolution: China Huarong gets its annual report audited and released quickly, and stocks resume trading in Hong Kong. Chinese authorities could also assert their support for the company by injecting capital or allowing state banks to extend new loans to the company. A statement such as “any credit event from a financial institution such as China Huarong AMC is politically unacceptable” would be good news, HSBC credit analysts wrote in a report on the 8th. April.
Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, says this scenario has the lowest probability and recommends underweighting bonds. Even though the government is helping Huarong, the risk-reward is not attractive.
Worst case
Long negotiations with regulators. This would imply no annual report, a prolonged suspension of shares, a lack of clarity for bondholders and a scenario where “banks and investors continue to cut the lines” for fear of a Haircut, according to Gallimore. Investors would assess a possible restructuring and offshore bondholders would suffer. China Huarong and its subsidiaries can alsostruggle to refinance upcoming local and offshore debt as borrowing costs rise.
The lack of clarity could cause “real liquidity problems” for Huarong International given its “heavy” deadlines, according to Shiwen Ding and Keith Chan of HSBC.
– With the help of Qingqi She, Ina Zhou and Tongjian Dong
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]