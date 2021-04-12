Politics
Boris Johnson launches investigation into David Cameron lobbying scandal: CityAM
Boris Johnson has launched an independent review of David Cameron’s efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of bankrupt finance firm Greensill Capital.
The Cabinet Office will examine the role of the former Prime Minister in lobbying Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chancellor Rishi Sunak for Greensill while he worked at the company as part of a larger investigation.
Read more: David Cameron ‘agrees’ contacts with government should be through ‘formal channels’
The investigation, first reported by The Sun, will be led by lawyer for Slaughter and May Nigel Boardman.
The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said today: “The Cabinet Office is commissioning an independent review on behalf of the Prime Minister to examine the issues of supply chain finance activities in government and the role that Greensill plays in it. played.
“The Prime Minister has called for a review to ensure that the government is completely transparent about these activities and that people can see that value for money has been achieved for the taxpayer.
“It will also examine how the contracts were obtained and how the representatives of the companies engaged with the government.”
Cameron is criticized for texting Sunak in an attempt to get Greensill Capital’s request to receive an approved government bailout.
It was also revealed by The Sunday Times that Cameron and Lex Greensill went out for drinks in 2019 with Health Secretary Matt Hancock to lobby on behalf of Greensill Capital.
The couple arranged the meeting to try to convince Hancock to introduce a new payment system in the NHS, which was eventually presented to the health service.
Cameron broke his silence on the lobbying scandal last night in an 1,800-word statement to the Press Association.
He said: “In my dealings with the government, I did not violate any code of conduct or government rule.
Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data
Ultimately, the outcome of the discussions I have encouraged on how Greensills’ proposals could be included in the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) initiative and help in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis has been that ‘they have not been taken into account.
I therefore respected the rules and my interventions did not lead to a change in the approach of governments towards the CCFF.
However, I thought about it for a long time. There are important lessons to be learned. As a former Prime Minister, I accept that communications with the government should only be through the most formal channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown today criticized Cameron for his role at Greensill Capital.
He told the BBC: “Former prime ministers should never lobby for commercial purposes. The current ministers should not maintain such lobbying.
“It just brings the public service into disrepute.”
David Cameron’s involvement with Greensill began in 2012 when the Australian investment banker was appointed Special Advisor to the Prime Minister.
He was brought into government by Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Heywood, who gave Greensill access to all government departments and his own office in the Cabinet Office.
Cameron was appointed senior advisor to Greensill Capital, a supply chain finance firm founded in 2011, after leaving number 10 and receiving millions of stock options.
Read more: Greensill lobbying row: Matt Hancock had a private drink with Cameron and Lex Greensill
Cameron said yesterday he had “very little” to do with Greensill when he was a government adviser
“The idea of working for Greensill was never raised or considered by me long after I left,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]