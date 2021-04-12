Boris Johnson launches investigation into David Cameron lobbying scandal: CityAM

Boris Johnson has launched an independent review of David Cameron’s efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of bankrupt finance firm Greensill Capital.

The Cabinet Office will examine the role of the former Prime Minister in lobbying Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chancellor Rishi Sunak for Greensill while he worked at the company as part of a larger investigation.

The investigation, first reported by The Sun, will be led by lawyer for Slaughter and May Nigel Boardman.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said today: “The Cabinet Office is commissioning an independent review on behalf of the Prime Minister to examine the issues of supply chain finance activities in government and the role that Greensill plays in it. played.

“The Prime Minister has called for a review to ensure that the government is completely transparent about these activities and that people can see that value for money has been achieved for the taxpayer.

“It will also examine how the contracts were obtained and how the representatives of the companies engaged with the government.”

Cameron is criticized for texting Sunak in an attempt to get Greensill Capital’s request to receive an approved government bailout.

It was also revealed by The Sunday Times that Cameron and Lex Greensill went out for drinks in 2019 with Health Secretary Matt Hancock to lobby on behalf of Greensill Capital.

The couple arranged the meeting to try to convince Hancock to introduce a new payment system in the NHS, which was eventually presented to the health service.

Cameron broke his silence on the lobbying scandal last night in an 1,800-word statement to the Press Association.

He said: “In my dealings with the government, I did not violate any code of conduct or government rule.

Ultimately, the outcome of the discussions I have encouraged on how Greensills’ proposals could be included in the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) initiative and help in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis has been that ‘they have not been taken into account.

I therefore respected the rules and my interventions did not lead to a change in the approach of governments towards the CCFF.

However, I thought about it for a long time. There are important lessons to be learned. As a former Prime Minister, I accept that communications with the government should only be through the most formal channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown today criticized Cameron for his role at Greensill Capital.

He told the BBC: “Former prime ministers should never lobby for commercial purposes. The current ministers should not maintain such lobbying.

“It just brings the public service into disrepute.”

David Cameron’s involvement with Greensill began in 2012 when the Australian investment banker was appointed Special Advisor to the Prime Minister.

He was brought into government by Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Heywood, who gave Greensill access to all government departments and his own office in the Cabinet Office.

Cameron was appointed senior advisor to Greensill Capital, a supply chain finance firm founded in 2011, after leaving number 10 and receiving millions of stock options.

Cameron said yesterday he had “very little” to do with Greensill when he was a government adviser

“The idea of ​​working for Greensill was never raised or considered by me long after I left,” he said.





