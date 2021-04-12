Turkish dictator and President Biden

Almost 20 years in power, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now dealing with his fourth President of the United States. Erdogan is used to building relationships with new presidents at the start of their tenure. His strategy was successful early in the Obama and Trump administrations, before US-Turkish relations deteriorated. After a dizzying final quarter of the Trump presidency which included the imposition of CAATSA sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S400s and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo openly scolding Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu during a NATO virtual summit, Ankara was certainly ready for a fresh start.

The Erdogans regime already knew President Joe Biden and key members of his team quite well. There have been plenty of moments about the 2020 election campaign, including Bidens’ scathing criticism of Turkey at a New York Times editorial board meeting, his pledge to recognize the Armenian genocide, his criticism of the movements. Turks on Hagia Sophia and Varosha which should have made Ankara think. But Erdogan could have been forgiven for assuming that this was an election year posture and that it largely resembled Barack Obamas’ 2008 campaign promises on the same issues, which were quickly forgotten once he was entered into office.

If Erdogan was counting on his third consecutive reset with a U.S. administration, President Biden disappointed him. In the first 100 days dominated by domestic politics and going beyond Covid, the Biden administration did enough for Turkey to leave Erdogan on edge and off balance.

The catalog of specific measures at the start of the Biden presidency exceeded the expectations of presidents, even the most loyal supporters. Imagine having to brief Erdogan on the following over the past few months: the appointment of Brett McGurk to the National Security Council; State Secretary Antony Blinkens comments on Turkey during its confirmation hearing and reprimands Turkey’s position on Cyprus in a subsequent appearance before the House Foreign Affairs Committee; the state departments openly condemn the government crackdown at the University of Bogazici, the mock lawsuits against Osman Kavala and Henri Barkey and the actions against the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP); the deployment of CAATSA sanctions; the legal briefs filed by the Justice Department and the State Department that allowed the trial against Turkey in the Sheridan Circle case to move forward. On top of that, imagine having to explain how Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis once spoke to President Biden while Erdogan is still waiting.

Steven Cook, Eni Enrico Mattei principal researcher for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, notes the significant change in approach to Turkey in recent administrations: it doesn’t seem like diplomacy discreet is part of the policy. Ned Prize [the State Department spokesperson] has been forthright and strong from the podium. During the Obama and Trump administrations, the United States was often caught sending mixed signals to Turkey. According to Cook, which was a surprise [under Biden] is that the signals have not been mixed. The president and his team will not forget American values.

This clear commitment to democracy and human rights is remarkable, says Alan Makovsky, senior researcher for national security and international politics at the Center for American Progress. The Biden administration has covered Turkey like a cover like no administration before. So far, it’s mostly rhetorical, but it’s comprehensive. If you are a Democrat in Turkey, you are happy to have a friend in the White House.

This more lucid policy towards Turkey does not necessarily come as a surprise to those who follow Washington closely. Congress had already taken a more aggressive stance than the two previous administrations. In its last two sessions, Congress has imposed the issue of CAATSA sanctions and Turkey’s expulsion from the F-35 program, unanimously adopted the Armenian Genocide resolution by the Senate, adopted the law on security and energy partnership in the eastern Mediterranean and established an informal arm. embargo on Turkey. During this last session, Congress issued numerous written critiques of Turkey’s human rights and democracy record, with more than 50 senators and 170 representatives signing letters.

For Makovsky, this context signals a bigger problem for Turkey. With Trump’s departure, Turkey no longer has any real supporters in Washington. Even within the State and the Ministry of Defense, where Turkey’s strategic potential is still valued, there is always more doubt about its willingness to be a partner and there is also a strong feeling that the worse is yet to come in terms of human rights violations. . The turkey stock in Washington is in free fall and no one expects Erdogan to do anything to reverse this trend.

No one should take all of this as any signal of a complete breakdown in US-Turkish relations. There seems to be a new consensus in Washington that if a loving relationship with Turkey is not restored, one must be found that works. This is why the United States is holding talks on Afghanistan in Turkey and urging the EU not to take a more aggressive posture on sanctions against Turkey.

Cook highlights Turkey’s ability to compartmentalize relations with other countries (like Russia) and argues that the United States can take an Ankara-like approach: work with Turkey where you can, work against it there. where you need to, and where the stakes are low, stay away. the other way.

Makovsky sees two key steps ahead if the Biden administration recognizes the Armenian genocide (he believes it will) and if Turkey bans the HDP. A breakdown in the bilateral relationship will not necessarily follow, but Turkey will finally be able to realize how politically and diplomatically it really is isolated in the United States.

Erdogan has long operated under the assumption that the United States will blink first in a downcast look at Turkey. But in 2021, he’s looking at a president and administration with more experience, a clearer worldview, and more political coverage not to blink. It’s still early days and the Biden administration needs to maintain consistency, but when it comes to U.S.-Turkish relations, brutal diplomacy is poised to replace the failed silent diplomacy of the past. Will this lead to a change in Erdogan’s behavior or the displacement of Turkey from Erdogan?

Endy Zemenides is the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC).