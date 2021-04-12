Pakistan and the strange case of Rollback Khan





Within a day, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan went from announcing his decision to import sugar and cotton from India to immediately canceling the policy. Even if we observe that the dismantling took place on April 1, a day celebrated as the day of the madman, when pranks are played, the retreat of the sugar and cotton supply policy in India was not a prank call.

Two obvious questions arise about this curious case of policy reversal by the Pakistani government. First, why did a government backed by the all-powerful Pakistani army decide to import products from India and therefore benefit India? And second, why did this strong Pakistani government have to reverse its policy overnight?

The answer to the first question is contrary to the image that this was a peaceful move on the part of the Pakistani government. The decision to import sugar and cotton from India was a decision made in desperation. The Pakistani economy has been ravaged not only by COVID, but also by massive Chinese debt, mismanagement of the economy, corruption, creaking infrastructure and misallocation of resources, where a significant chunk of resources is sucked up by the Pakistani army and to finance terrorism. This resulted in a surge in inflation and a massive impact on one of Pakistan’s biggest industries, the textile industry.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that rising food prices, especially those of essential commodities, were the main driver of headline inflation. Food inflation in Pakistan had reached 14.6% in January this year, due to shortages of wheat and sugar. A commission was set up to investigate the sudden disappearance of wheat and sugar from markets and the result was predictable – this was due to mismanagement of wheat purchases and sugar mill cartelization. Obviously, in order to get inflation back under control, the government is in desperate need of some cheap sugar somewhere. It is a question of legitimacy for the government. And this is where India, the scarecrow of the Pakistani army to justify their existence comes in, to save the Pakistani government from losing its legitimacy, by providing cheap sugar.

And so, although the current government is supported by the Pakistani army, it is with the blessing of the Pakistani army that Imran Khan had to ask for Indian sugar, camouflaged in the face-savior of a peace opening. . If Pakistan really wanted to open trade with India, it would have chosen polypropylene, reactive dyes, pharmaceuticals and tea instead of sugar, as these products constitute the largest share of India’s exports to Pakistan. . It is therefore clear that peace was not the determining factor. Internal requirements were the determining factor in this policy change.

But why cotton? Cotton does not lead to food inflation. So why has Pakistan become desperate to import cotton from India? This is because cotton powers one of Pakistan’s biggest industries, the textile industry. The textile industry is essential for the Pakistani economy. It accounts for about 45% of Pakistan’s total exports and employs 20% of all Pakistani workers. With the cotton shortage having a crippling effect on the textile industry in Pakistan, it has become essential for the Pakistani military to allow Pakistan to import cotton from India.

So why did Pakistan reverse these policies within 24 hours? It seems that the Pakistani stakeholders in power are so blinded by their own fabricated contradictory position with India, that a set of powerful stakeholders in the Pakistani governance structure, has been able to push the government to backtrack. on this trade policy, a policy that was essential to save Pakistan’s economy and jobs. A classic case of cutting the nose to upset the face.

However, that is not the key to take away from this curious case of the Khan flashback. The main takeaway is Pakistan’s economic fragility and the learning India itself needs to develop a strong and diverse economy with high added value. This in turn means having industries highly motivated by technology. It also implies that India must resolutely pursue the acquisition of technology.

It is now clear that Pakistan is not a benchmark for India. India has a significantly stronger and more diverse economy. However, when we compare the Indian economy with the United States or China, we have an economy with fragile supply chains, much of which depends on imports from other countries, some of which are at odds with the excessive interests of India. In the same way that Pakistan had to swallow its self-created selfish position with India to even consider importing products from India against the approval of major internal stakeholders, neither should India. fall asleep in a situation where India is spread out in front of other nations, in order to secure its supply chain. A classic example is our shockingly heavy reliance on China for APIs for medicine and Taiwan for semiconductors.

India must dramatically accelerate its technology acquisition and be prepared to invest considerable sums in such an initiative, if it is to avoid the situation Pakistan finds itself in.

(Dr Jaijit Bhattacharya is President of the Center for Digital Economy Policy Research. Opinions are personal and do not necessarily reflect those of Outlook Magazine)

