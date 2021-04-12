Anies is considered capable of making a profit if the public is not satisfied with Jokowi’s performance.





TRIBUNPALU.COM – Political observer Refly Harun believes DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan can benefit from public perceptions of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) performance. According to Refly, the potential 2024 presidential election numbers that are currently in regime circles will benefit if Jokowi’s performance is deemed satisfactory. Conversely, if the public is not happy with Jokowi’s government, figures like Anies will benefit. “If satisfaction with President Jokowi’s government is still high, then people like Ganjar, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Prabowo Subianto, the survey will continue to increase, he could be number one.” Also read: Government ensures employees will get THR Eid Al-Fitr, latecomers will get Dena Also read: 2 teachers shot dead, message from Kadisdik to KKB: What you kill wants to save your children Also read: BMKG: Weather forecast for Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Central Sulawesi: Light rain hammer, sunny and cloudy Bungku “But if people are not happy with President Jokowi’s administration, then Anies will benefit to the maximum. Because Anies is seen as a representative of people outside the system, ”Refly said, quoted by YouTube channel Refly Harun, Monday (12/04/2021). But aside from Anies, Refly also said that West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil could benefit if the performance of the Jokowi administration is deemed unsatisfactory. In fact, according to Refly, Ridwan Kamil could become Anies’ competitor in the 2024 presidential election due to his relatively high eligibility. “And also Ridwan Kamil although of course the positioning of Ridwan Kamil has never been better and better than that of Anies Baswedan, even if in several surveys I have seen Ridwan Kamil surpass Anies Baswedan”, said Refly. Also read: 2021 Menpora Cup quarter-finals tonight: PS Sleman vs Bali United, Persib awaits the winner Also read: Minister Yasonna Laoly inaugurates legal outreach village in Central Sulawesi: can put pressure on terrorism and drug cases Also read: Seconds Oktovianus’ body arrives in Toraja, families of KKB shooting victims in Papua are hysterical “So it really depends on how people perceive President Jokowi’s administration,” he added. Even though Anies’ name was pretty superior recently, Refly still reminded us that characters like Prabowo Subianto shouldn’t be forgotten. In addition, in several investigations, the name of party chairman Gerindra always conspires in the first place. “But don’t forget that Prabowo’s luck doesn’t mean it’s completely lost, because in several other polls he’s still number one,” he said.







