Is Sino-Iranian strategic cooperation a myth or a game changer?

Apr 12, 2021

By John Solomou

Nicosia [Cyprus], April 12 (ANI): On March 27, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif signed in Tehran a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries, expressing the desire to strengthen cooperation and trade relations over the next 25 years.

The deal has been described as a massive change in Sino-Iranian relations which media reports could see China investing around $ 400 billion in Iran. The question arises: is this a myth or a real game changer in regional relations?

The document signed between the two sides is an expanded version of a statement made during Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Tehran in 2016, promising bilateral cooperation on political, cultural, energy, trade, security and defense issues. over 25 years.

At that time, the two countries signed 17 agreements and also agreed to increase bilateral trade more than tenfold to reach $ 600 billion over the next decade, as China continues its BRI (One Belt One Road Initiative).

The BRI is an ambitious network of road, rail and port routes that will link China with Central Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Europe. It should be noted, however, that China’s commitment to tenfold investment has little to show five years later.

An 18-page draft of the deal published by The New York Times last summer lists nearly 100 projects funded by Chinese investment and are expected to be part of Xi’s ambitious BRI, extending China’s strategic influence to across Eurasia.

These 100 projects include airports, high-speed railways and subways, which will improve the lives of most Iranian citizens. In return, Iran must provide regular and severely reduced oil supplies to China for 25 years.

Despite numerous press reports, the strategic cooperation agreement makes no mention of a specific amount to be invested by China in Iran. The document is basically a list of areas where China will engage with Iran over the next 25 years.

Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in response to a question about the agreement, said: “The plan focuses on harnessing the potentials of economic and cultural cooperation and on the path to a long-term cooperation. It does not include any quantitative elements, specific contracts and targets do not target any third parties, and will provide a general framework for Sino-Iranian cooperation in the future. “

The strategic cooperation agreement between China and Iran could change the West’s assumptions about Chinese ambitions in the Middle East region and could lead to a weakening of American influence in this unstable part of the world. Iran, which has been badly hit by US sanctions and international isolation, sees China as a lifeline and sees the deal as the start of a mutually beneficial relationship. Some analysts describe the Strategic Cooperation Agreement as “destabilizing” and “a direct threat to US objectives in the Middle East”, while others have started to call China and Iran “the new axis of evil” .

The fact that China is a world power that can afford to challenge the United States and ignore the sanctions imposed by the United States administration worries President Joe Biden. According to US officials, the deal could also give way to Chinese military bases in Iran, fundamentally changing the geopolitics of the region.

Some press reports claim that the new US administration is trying to rally allies against China, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described as “the world’s greatest geopolitical test”.

In the strategic area, the proposed draft speaks of deepening military cooperation, with “joint training and exercises”, “joint research and development of weapons” as well as intelligence sharing.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that “China consistently opposes unreasonable unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran by other countries because they violate international law and are an affront to human conscience “.

Wang added that China stands ready to work with Iran and other countries to jointly oppose acts of intimidation by the powers, uphold international fairness and justice, and uphold basic standards of international relations.

Dr William Figueroa, a specialist in Sino-Iranian relations, points out that while China remains Iran’s largest oil importer, “Chinese companies have not increased their investments, imports or exports to the exponential levels promised in 2016, and probably won’t. in 2021 either. The deal is unlikely to fundamentally threaten the balance of power in the Middle East. China tends to choose stable relationships with geostrategic advantages over volatile ones that can trigger conflict. For all of its propaganda, China, like Iran, is more interested in its immediate geopolitical goals than a revolution. “

Several experts on Sino-Iranian relations, such as Jonathan Fulton, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, describe the agreement as “a list of things that Iran and China hope to do, under perfect conditions”, while Lucille Greer and Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, said the deal is “not as alarming as it sounds”.

In conclusion, we can say that relations between China and Iran will improve because the agreement is not a myth. This will give the Iranian side a bit of a breather, helping them to break down somewhat from the diplomatic isolation imposed by the United States.

At the same time, the exaggerated fear that the deal will change the geopolitical map of the region is very likely unfounded.

Disclaimer: The opinions and ideas expressed in the article are solely of the author. (ANI)







