PM proposes cooperation to Bill Gates on a shared vision of the environment





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, after writing to the Saudi King on his climate change initiatives, has now written a letter to the CEO of Microsoft Chief Bill Gates and congratulated him for writing a book on the climate change. The title of the book written by Bill Gates is “How to Avoid Climate Catastrophe”.

In his letter, Prime Minister Imran Khan called the book very interesting and said it provides policy-oriented analysis on the critical issue of climate change challenges facing the global community.

“Pakistan, as you know, is a country which is at the forefront of this challenge and which is among the first countries permanently affected by climate change in the last two decades”, observes the Prime Minister in his letter.

The Prime Minister further said that the impact of changing monsoons, abnormal weather events, melting Himalayan glaciers and rising sea levels – all compound our vulnerability.

He drew Bill Gates’ attention to the fact that at the same time Pakistan is a very small contributor to this problem and stated so publicly saying that Pakistan adds less than 1 percent to global gas emissions at greenhouse effect.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while explaining the challenges facing Pakistan, said that as a country Pakistan seeks to advance on climate sensitive economic growth which is contingent on strong international cooperation and partnership.

He further observed that, in this spirit, his government is committed to providing the world with climate solutions on “nature-based solutions”, towards a climate compatible growth trajectory.

The Prime Minister, while drawing Bill Gates’ attention to his successful planting of a billion trees in KP province from 2014 to 2018, said his government has now committed to planting 10 billion trees. additional trees across Pakistan, including the restoration of over one million hectares of degraded land. forest and expansion of protected areas.

The Prime Minister said that these initiatives have shown that they not only protect nature and restore the ecosystem to combat climate change, but also develop ecotourism and create thousands of green jobs for young people and communities. local.

Prime Minister Khan has said his government is committed to shifting its energy mix towards a clean, low-carbon trajectory.

“We are aiming for 60% of our energy to be cleaned by 2030, which will lead to a major expansion of solar, wind and hydro power generation in the country,” the prime minister said in his letter.

He informed Bill Gates that recently his government put aside two financially negotiated coal projects and replaced them with the inclusion of hydropower plants demonstrating a strong political commitment from the government.

The prime minister said Pakistan is also transforming its transportation section by targeting 30% of electric vehicles by 2030.

He also said that at the same time, the growing impacts are forcing his government to adapt to climate change. “On this front, nature leaves us no choice,” he observed.

The Prime Minister said they must invest their depleted economic resources in the establishment of early warning systems, the rapid deployment of climate-smart agriculture as well as improving the efficiency of water resources. soft that are exhausted and more and more unpredictable.

The Prime Minister offered Bill Gates a results-oriented dialogue and collaboration between expert teams on both sides, which he believes can mutually help advance our shared vision.

Prime Minister Khan said this could include developing partnerships for access and deployment of the best available technologies for clean energy and electric vehicles, as well as cooperation for climate resilient agriculture.

He said the climate change challenge is one that requires white-scale collaboration, trusted cooperation and a shared green vision for development across countries.

“I believe that the world has no choice but to follow this path and define a new development paradigm for the 21st century through renewed international cooperation and partnership,” the Prime Minister concluded in his letter.

