Politics
Huge gatherings at Indian Hindu festival as virus rises
NEW DELHI Tens of thousands of Hindu worshipers gathered near the Ganges for special prayers on Monday, many of them flouting social distancing practices as the coronavirus spreads in India at record speed.
The Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, is one of Hinduism’s most sacred pilgrimages. Devotees gather in the northern city of Haridwar and dive into the waters of the Ganges, which they believe will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death.
The Kumbh Mela, which lasts until April, comes during the worst increase in new infections in India since the start of the pandemic, with a seven-day moving average of more than 130,000 new cases per day. Hospitals are increasingly overwhelmed with patients and experts fear the worst is yet to come.
Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata say the festival was allowed at a time when infections are skyrocketing because the government is unwilling to anger Hindus, who are the biggest supporters of the party.
With the outbreak showing no signs of slowing down, India has confirmed that infections since the start of the pandemic topped Brazil’s total on Monday, making it the second worst-affected country in the world.
The current outbreak has hit the state of Western Maharashtra hardest, home to the financial capital Mumbai. The state has accounted for nearly half of the country’s new infections in the past two weeks.
Amid concerns that the Kumbh Mela festival could turn into a mass-market event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said last week that faith in God will overcome fear of the virus.
Health experts had called for the festival to be canceled, but the government said safety rules would be followed. There are fears that the pilgrims will be infected and then return the virus to their towns and villages in other parts of the country.
Authorities in Haridwar said the duration of the festival had been shortened compared to previous years, but it was extremely difficult to implement social distancing measures. Coronavirus testing is mandatory for those entering the area.
We continually call on people to behave appropriately in COVID-19. But due to the huge crowd, that is hardly possible, said police officer Sanjay Gunjyal.
Government critics have likened the government’s response to the festival to last year’s response when Indians Muslims face growing Islamophobia over accusations that a first outbreak of infections was linked to a three-day meeting of an Islamic missionary group, the Tablighi Jamaat, in New Delhi.
Some leaders of the Modis Party and freewheeling India TV stations, which have long favored the government’s Hindu nationalist policies, called Muslims jihadists and super propagators in March 2020, when the seven-day moving average of cases of coronavirus in the country was not even 200 day. The blame sparked a wave of violence, corporate boycott and hate speech against Muslims.
India 200 million Muslims make up 14% of the population and are the largest minority group in the predominantly Hindu nation.
The outbreak in India comes as the country’s vaccination campaign appears to be struggling. Several Indian states have reported a shortage of doses even as the federal government insisted that there be enough stock.
After a slow start, India now vaccinates an average of 3.6 million people per day, more than the United States. It has so far administered more than 103 million shots, the most in the world after the United States and China, but far fewer than many countries per capita yet less than 6% of India’s population of nearly 1.4 billion people.
