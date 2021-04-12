‘Behave responsibly’ urges UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Covid lockdown eases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to continue to “behave responsibly” as shops, hairdressers, restaurants, pubs and gyms reopen on Monday in the latest step in easing the lockdown. coronavirus in England.

People have been seen queuing overnight in front of some clothing stores and also some pubs and restaurants, which are now allowed to serve customers outside. Social diversity inside remains severely restricted and people are still expected to work from home when possible to minimize the number of trips.

“I’m sure this will be a huge relief for the business owners that have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it’s a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and missed. Johnson said.

“I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember the ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ to suppress COVID as we continue our immunization program” , did he declare.

According to some media, the British Prime Minister will be among the first to have his hair cut ahead of a special session of the House of Commons to pay tribute to the late Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday.

At this point in the government’s lockdown easing roadmap, public buildings such as libraries and community centers may reopen. Most outdoor attractions, including zoos, theme parks, and social distance drive-ins, can reopen.

Some small outdoor events such as parties, literary fairs and fairs may take place; weddings, civil partnership ceremonies, vigils and other commemorative events can take place for a maximum of 15 people.

People are not allowed to go to their homes and indoor socialization remains prohibited outside of households and maintains bubbles.

The Metropolitan Police have also urged people to exercise caution as they prepare to step up patrols in bustling London.

The Met is ready to welcome people back to the streets of London. We will step up our patrols in high-traffic areas, to keep everyone safe and to disrupt any criminal activity, said Assistant Deputy Commissioner Jane Connors, Met Police COVID-19 response officer.

Of course, where we need to take action against those who dangerously break the rules, we will. As the case rate has declined in London, we have seen the worrying situation in Northern Europe. It’s important that we all stick to the rules to avoid further lockdowns or restrictions, she said.

Businesses have prepared extensively for this stage of the lockdown roadmap, including safety glass, queue systems, social distancing signage, better ventilation and more frequent cleaning.

Monday’s rule changes in England mark the latest easing since the country’s third nationwide home lockdown began on January 6. Other decentralized regions are also gradually becoming more flexible, with schools making a comeback in Scotland and staying at home. the lockdown in Wales is lifted.

The next key date on the lockdown roadmap is May 17, when up to six people from different households could be allowed to socialize indoors.

The latest milestone comes as more than 32 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and of those 7.4 million they have also received their second dose. Saturday marked a record day for the National Health Service (NHS) immunization program, with a record total of 475,230 second doses administered with 111,109 first doses.

Meanwhile, the daily death toll from the deadly virus continues on a downward trend, with seven deaths reported on Sunday, the lowest daily death toll last September.

Everyone in England is now also encouraged to access free and rapid lateral flow tests for themselves and their families to use twice a week, as an additional method of monitoring infection rates.

Rapid lateral flow tests are said to detect cases with high levels of the virus and are very effective in finding people who are not showing symptoms but are very likely to transmit the disease. Anyone who tests positive is then expected to follow up with a more reliable PCR test.

People who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can also order a PCR test during their 10-day self-isolation period, whether or not they are showing symptoms.

Starting on Sunday, a new Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air campaign is also being used to remind the public of the need to use the NHS COVID-19 app to check in on premises, including open hospitality. air, hairdressers and gyms.

