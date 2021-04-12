China appeals to former British ambassador Liu as special envoy to North Korea





China has appointed former British Ambassador Liu Xiaoming as the country’s special representative for diplomatic negotiations on North Korean nuclear issues, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, with the two traditionally friendly countries strengthening relations. . Beijing recently attempted to forge a closer relationship with Pyongyang, as their respective ties with the United States showed little sign of improvement shortly after President Joe Biden took office in January. The provided photo taken in November 2019 shows Liu Xiaoming. (Kyodo) Liu, who was also ambassador to North Korea from 2006 to 2010, is expected to double as China’s chief representative in the six-party talks on nuclear issues in Pyongyang, which involve the two Koreas, China, Japan, Russia and the United States. States. The six-party talks were launched in 2003 but have not been convened since December 2008. North Korea withdrew from the framework in 2009, protesting the UN condemnation of its nuclear and missile programs. The post of Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs has effectively been vacant since Kong Xuanyou became Chinese Ambassador to Japan in 2019. During this period, former Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui assumed the duties related to the position. Since the start of this year, the Communist-led Chinese government and North Korea, led by leader Kim Jong Un, have sought to deepen their cooperation to resist political pressure from the new US administration. When North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan on March 25 in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions banning Pyongyang from using any ballistic technology, the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping fell apart. refrained from condemning it. China is one of the five permanent members who exercise their veto power in the Security Council. Late last month, days after China and the United States held two-day ministerial talks through March 19 in Alaska, Xi and Kim exchanged messages and reaffirmed the need to strengthen relations between the two neighbors. No breakthrough had emerged from the US-China rally, leaving a strained bilateral relationship that began to deteriorate in the wake of a tit-for-state trade war waged by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. North Korea’s state media quoted Xi as telling Kim then that China was ready to “give the peoples of both countries a better life,” indicating Beijing’s willingness to provide economic assistance to Pyongyang. Earlier this year, China called on Wang Yajun, a senior official with the ruling Communist Party, as its new ambassador to North Korea, while Pyongyang appointed Ri Ryong Nam, a former trade minister, as its new envoy. the nation in Beijing. In 1949, China and North Korea established diplomatic relations. They fought together in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 against United Nations forces led by the United States and have long been described as “blood brothers.” North Korea also relies on China, its closest and most influential ally, for more than 90% of its trade. Pyongyang does not have diplomatic relations with Washington. Related coverage: North Korea completes construction of new 3,000-ton submarine: report FOCUS: North Korea and China could use Olympics as political tool to strengthen ties North Korea wants to get closer to China for its economy by dropping talks with the United States







