Politics
Left letter to Modi, Shah and CEO today
Condemning the central forces shooting incident in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar which left four dead on Saturday, the Left Front will send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah and the director on Monday General Election (CEO) while he also warned that ordinary people would be used as cannon fodder in this gun policy in Bengal.
Addressing a press conference today at party headquarters in Alimuddin Street, CPI-M politburo member Md. Salim today criticized the Election Commission primarily on the grounds that the latter is failing to maintain its role in the holding of peaceful elections.
The EC invites voters through advertisements to come to the stands and vote, but at the same time fails to guarantee their safety and security. Four lives were lost as a result of central force fire in Shitalkuchi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee ~ all three are responsible for inciting party workers at rallies that culminated in this massacre , Salim alleged, adding that the EC is only limited to insurance but not to action.
The head of the CPI-M questioned, the central forces carry weapons but who holds the trigger? Are these the leaders of the BJP?
He asked: How then could BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claim that there will be more such incidents in Shitalkuchi? Trinamul and BJP are unable to garner people’s support through advertisements and therefore resort to money and muscle strength. He said the Left Front would write to Modi, Shah and the Chief Electoral Officer tomorrow to condemn the murders. Salim stressed that his party had already demanded a thorough investigation and court intervention into the killings to uncover the culprits while demanding that the central forces battalion, which opened fire, be withdrawn.
The leader of the CPI-M considered that the apparent violence and the demonstration of muscular force of the TMC and the BJP is a form of catharsis since people are mobilizing in favor of Sanjukta Morcha who would be leading in the polls, up to the four last phases. elections are concerned, he said. He added that innocent civilians are turned into cannon fodder. Salim said his party wanted to get the message across that this election should be fought using slogans, not bullets. Goli se nahi, Boli se laro, he said.
The Left Front demanded strict punishment for those responsible in the Shitalkuchi dismissal case and urged the Election Commission to go the extra mile to turn their words of assurances into apparent and strict action.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]