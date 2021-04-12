Left letter to Modi, Shah and CEO today

Condemning the central forces shooting incident in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar which left four dead on Saturday, the Left Front will send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah and the director on Monday General Election (CEO) while he also warned that ordinary people would be used as cannon fodder in this gun policy in Bengal.

Addressing a press conference today at party headquarters in Alimuddin Street, CPI-M politburo member Md. Salim today criticized the Election Commission primarily on the grounds that the latter is failing to maintain its role in the holding of peaceful elections.

The EC invites voters through advertisements to come to the stands and vote, but at the same time fails to guarantee their safety and security. Four lives were lost as a result of central force fire in Shitalkuchi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee ~ all three are responsible for inciting party workers at rallies that culminated in this massacre , Salim alleged, adding that the EC is only limited to insurance but not to action.

The head of the CPI-M questioned, the central forces carry weapons but who holds the trigger? Are these the leaders of the BJP?

He asked: How then could BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claim that there will be more such incidents in Shitalkuchi? Trinamul and BJP are unable to garner people’s support through advertisements and therefore resort to money and muscle strength. He said the Left Front would write to Modi, Shah and the Chief Electoral Officer tomorrow to condemn the murders. Salim stressed that his party had already demanded a thorough investigation and court intervention into the killings to uncover the culprits while demanding that the central forces battalion, which opened fire, be withdrawn.

The leader of the CPI-M considered that the apparent violence and the demonstration of muscular force of the TMC and the BJP is a form of catharsis since people are mobilizing in favor of Sanjukta Morcha who would be leading in the polls, up to the four last phases. elections are concerned, he said. He added that innocent civilians are turned into cannon fodder. Salim said his party wanted to get the message across that this election should be fought using slogans, not bullets. Goli se nahi, Boli se laro, he said.

The Left Front demanded strict punishment for those responsible in the Shitalkuchi dismissal case and urged the Election Commission to go the extra mile to turn their words of assurances into apparent and strict action.