Offline Exam Cancellation Requests Growing, Parents’ Body Writes PM Narendra Modi

Students, parents and public figures urged government to cancel board exams (Representative)

New Delhi:

Amid a worrying spike in coronavirus cases across the country, demand to cancel offline exams for Class 10 and 12 board exams has grown rapidly.

A parents’ association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the CBSE, state councils and others to assess students through internal assessment instead of physical exams.

The India Wide Parents Association also added in its letter that teachers and students who have not yet been vaccinated, the risk of infection is higher. The letter also claimed that the medical infrastructure across the country was collapsing.

Adding that many countries have apparently opted for an internal assessment for student safety, the letter said, “So I ask you to please step in and discuss with all state governments and adopt a uniform assessment method. to save their future academic year. “

A few days ago, more than a lakh of students in grades 10 and 12 signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled for May or hold them online.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have stated that adequate security arrangements are made for students and that all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during exams.

The CBSE, according to a report from the PTI, also said it has increased exam centers by 40 to 50% to ensure social distancing.

However, not everyone was satisfied. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the CBSE to rethink the decision to hold exams.

“It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to take exams under the current circumstances,” said Ms Gandhi. “Jury exams should either be canceled, postponed or organized in a way that does not require the physical presence of children in crowded examination centers.”

His brother Rahul Gandhi also held similar views.

In light of Corona’s devastating second wave, #CBSE the reviews must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before taking radical decisions. On how many points does the Indian Government intend to play with the future of Indian youth? Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2021

Actor Sonu Sood, who in August last year also supported the postponement of NEET and JEE due to the pandemic – tweeted a video call.

I ask everyone to support the students who are forced to take offline board exams in these difficult times. With the number of cases increasing to 145,000 per day, I think there should be some internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. # cancelboardexam2021pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 end sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena also urged the Center to reach a “national consensus” on this issue.

Party spokesman Arvind Sawant wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and said: “Your intervention would mean a national consensus, instead of a unilateral decision by a particular state.”

The dates for the CBSE exams were announced in February – exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on May 4, with all exams taking place in written offline mode.

At that time, daily Covid cases in India were below 15,000.

Concerns about student safety are all the more serious as children under the age of 18 have not been allowed to be vaccinated; currently, only people over 45 are eligible to get the photo.

India recorded 168,912 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the sixth record increase in seven days, pushing the country’s case count to over 1.35 crore. The resurgence of the virus resulted in 904 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,70,179.