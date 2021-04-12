Connect with us

Politics

Offline Exam Cancellation Requests Growing, Parents’ Body Writes PM Narendra Modi

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Students, parents and public figures urged government to cancel board exams (Representative)

New Delhi:

Amid a worrying spike in coronavirus cases across the country, demand to cancel offline exams for Class 10 and 12 board exams has grown rapidly.

A parents’ association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the CBSE, state councils and others to assess students through internal assessment instead of physical exams.

The India Wide Parents Association also added in its letter that teachers and students who have not yet been vaccinated, the risk of infection is higher. The letter also claimed that the medical infrastructure across the country was collapsing.

Adding that many countries have apparently opted for an internal assessment for student safety, the letter said, “So I ask you to please step in and discuss with all state governments and adopt a uniform assessment method. to save their future academic year. “

A few days ago, more than a lakh of students in grades 10 and 12 signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled for May or hold them online.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have stated that adequate security arrangements are made for students and that all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during exams.

The CBSE, according to a report from the PTI, also said it has increased exam centers by 40 to 50% to ensure social distancing.

However, not everyone was satisfied. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the CBSE to rethink the decision to hold exams.

“It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to take exams under the current circumstances,” said Ms Gandhi. “Jury exams should either be canceled, postponed or organized in a way that does not require the physical presence of children in crowded examination centers.”

His brother Rahul Gandhi also held similar views.

Actor Sonu Sood, who in August last year also supported the postponement of NEET and JEE due to the pandemic – tweeted a video call.

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena also urged the Center to reach a “national consensus” on this issue.

Party spokesman Arvind Sawant wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and said: “Your intervention would mean a national consensus, instead of a unilateral decision by a particular state.”

The dates for the CBSE exams were announced in February – exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on May 4, with all exams taking place in written offline mode.

At that time, daily Covid cases in India were below 15,000.

Concerns about student safety are all the more serious as children under the age of 18 have not been allowed to be vaccinated; currently, only people over 45 are eligible to get the photo.

India recorded 168,912 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the sixth record increase in seven days, pushing the country’s case count to over 1.35 crore. The resurgence of the virus resulted in 904 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,70,179.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: