“Bring the Starting Point of the Silk Road to the World” – Xi’an Economic, Trade and Cultural Tour in 2021 for Diplomatic Envoys to China Begins in Beijing

5 mins ago

On the evening of April 9, 2021, the 6eGlobal Diplomats Chinese Cultural Night was held at the China World Hotel in Beijing amidst the majestic national anthem.At the same time, bring the starting point of the Silk Road to the world Xian 2021 Economic, Commercial and Cultural Tour for Les diplomatic envoys to China have officially raised the curtain. More than 600 participants including diplomatic envoys to China from more than 160 countries and representatives of international organizations and the media gathered on the site to attend this great cultural celebration of international diplomacy.

In the beginning, bring the starting point of the Silk Road to the world Xian 2021 Economic, Commercial and Cultural Tour for Diplomatic Envoys to China, which is co-sponsored by the Shaanxi Hantang Cultural and Creative Research Institute and Beijing LOOKWE International Cultural Development Co., Ltd., will join more than 120 diplomatic envoys to China from more than 50 countries to organize a great international cultural exchange meeting. CCTV, Shaanxi TV station, Xian TV station and international TV channels from the corresponding countries (journalists resident in China) will follow all the progress of the event and broadcast related information around the world. The cultural exchange of diplomatic envoys to China in Shaanxi aims to achieve international cultural integration through cultural interaction and cultural collision. In this way, it finally archives the engine of local economic development through the characteristic local culture, effectively opens channels of international promotion and cooperation for Shaanxis regional economy and enterprise development, and promotes multi-country regional cooperation. .

Bring the starting point of the Silk Road to the world The 2021 Xian economic, trade and cultural tour for diplomatic envoys to China covers key areas such as international affairs and trade cooperation, international cultural coordination and a tribute to the 100eanniversary of the founding of the CPC. Four major activities include Dream Back to the Prosperous Changan of Han and Tang Dynasties Cultural Night of Global Diplomatic Envoys to China in Xian, The Silk Road Changan Economic, Trade and Cultural Promotion Conference, A View of City Road to Arts Changan International Charity Exhibition on Paintings and Calligraphy, and the New Silk Road New Hope A tour of world diplomatic envoys to China in Shaanxi (visits to businesses and scenic sites). It is not only an international exhibition of the overall image of Shaanxi Province, but also an important opportunity to create cultural symbols of Shaanxis with local characteristics, strengthen effective communication with diplomatic envoys in China and build a new image of local regions. Meanwhile, focusing on President Xi Jinpings’ request to develop major international economic and trade cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, this event truly realizes the introduction and exit to the regions. and alignment with the international market, thus rapidly developing regional cooperation in different industries with more than 50 countries for Shaanxi and even the whole country and increasing and consolidating the share of international economic, commercial and cultural cooperation .

Healthy relations between states lie in friendship between peoples, while friendship between peoples lies in mutual understanding. Exchanges lead to a colorful civilization while mutual learning promotes diverse exchanges. The international non-governmental exchange is a rainbow bridge to build friendship and communication between China and foreign countries. Bring the starting point of the Silk Road to the world Xian Economic, Commercial and Cultural Tour in 2021 for diplomatic envoys to China, telling the stories of China and Shaanxi in a flexible and diverse way, comprehensive and deep, will be active build platforms for Chinese enterprises and Shaanxi to promote exchanges and cooperation in different fields, build a circle of friends in the city, and create a charming eye of the city that will not fade ever, and contribute to the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity and to the promotion of friendship exchanges between peoples.

