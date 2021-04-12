The Queen and Boris Johnson speak on the phone as the PM says he will not attend Philip’s funeral to allow family members to attend

THE QUEEN spoke to Boris Johnson on the phone the morning after Prince Philip’s death, it emerged today.

She had a conversation with the prime minister on Saturday morning, according to an official court circular.

6 The Queen spoke to Boris Johnson on the phone on Saturday Credit: PA

6 Tributes poured in for Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99 Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday at the age of 99.

The revelation came after the prime minister said he would not attend the prince’s funeral to allow as many family members as possible to attend.

Mr Johnson will not be part of the small group of 30 allowed to attend the funeral under coronavirus restrictions, No.10 said.

The decision was made so that the limited places could be filled by grieving members of the royal family.

And today it emerged that Prince Harry had made the 5,400 mile trip to the UK to attend the service.

The Duke of Sussex was seen getting off a British Airways flight from Los Angeles which arrived at Heathrow at 1:15 p.m. yesterday.

His wife, Meghan Markle, wanted to join her husband, but her doctor advised her against traveling as she is pregnant with their second child.

The 36-year-old prince, dressed in chinos, a jacket and a black mask, was greeted by security personnel with police cars also on the tarmac.

He was put in a black Range Rover and taken away.

Sources had previously confirmed that he was due to return to quarantine shortly in time for the Duke of Edinburgh’s farewells at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

Prince Philips’ funeral will be broadcast nationwide on television next Saturday – with Charles leading a procession to the Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Officials say there will be a national minute of silence in the moments before the service begins at St George’s Chapel.

And, in keeping with the Duke’s wishes, he will be buried in a ceremonial – rather than an official burial.

6 PM will pay homage to the Duke in the Commons this afternoon Credit: No 10 Downing Street / BEEM

6 The Queen and Prince Philip had been married for over 70 years Credit: PA

It is common for the Prime Minister to attend the funeral after the death of a member of the royal family – with Tony Blair present in the service of the Queen Mother in 2002.

And the reverse has also been observed in recent years – Her Majesty attended Margaret Thatcher’s funeral in 2013.

The Queen was also present at Sir Winston Churchill’s funeral in 1965.

Mr Johnson will pay tribute to Prince Philip today when the House of Commons meets for a special meeting.

Parliament is expected to return from recess a day earlier to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

The session, to be held in the Commons Hall, will begin at 2:30 p.m. and is expected to last until 10 p.m.

It will start with the Prime Minister’s words of tribute before other figures such as Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer also pay tribute to him.

MPs will be able to attend in person or connect through Zoom, and have been asked to wear “appropriate” mourning clothing such as dark suits.

The PM was due to have his hair cut at dawn this morning in preparation for the session.

Ministers expect the atmosphere to be gloomy, but also for many speeches to celebrate the Duke’s long life and service.

One of them told Politico: He was 99 years old and had a very good race. It’s almost a celebration of what he has managed to achieve in his life rather than a moment of grief.

6

The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish Parliaments are also recalled today to pay tribute to the prince.

Nicola Sturgeon will lead the tributes to Holyrood from 11 a.m., with the Cardiff assembly also sitting at the same time and Stormont an hour later at noon.

UK political parties today suspended all campaigning for a week to mark a “period of mourning” for Prince Philip.

Friday afternoon, in an address to No.10, the Prime Minister praised the Duke’s selfless sense of public service.

He said: “It was with great sadness that I recently received from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99.

“Prince Philip has won the affection of generations here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world.

“He was the oldest husband in history, one of the last survivors of this country to serve in World War II.

“At Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in dispatches for bravery and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking.

“From this conflict he drew an ethic of service which he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post-war period.”

“Like the expert horse-drawn carriage driver that he was, he helped lead the royal family and the monarchy to remain an institution unquestionably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.

“He was an environmentalist and a champion of the natural world long before he was in fashion.

“With his Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program, he has shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and, at tens of thousands of events, he has nurtured their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.

We remember the Duke for all of this and most of all for his unwavering support to Her Majesty The Queen, not only as his wife – by his side every day of his reign – but as her husband, her strength and her stay of over 70 years. years. “

He added: “And it is to His Majesty and his family that the thoughts of our nation must turn today, for they have lost not only a much loved and respected public figure, but a devoted husband and father. , proud and loving grandfather, and great grandfather of recent years.

“Speaking on the occasion of their golden wedding anniversary, Her Majesty said our country owes her husband a greater debt than he would claim or than we will ever know, and I am sure that this estimate is correct.

“So today we mourn with Her Majesty The Queen, offer our condolences to her and all her family, and we give thanks as a nation and kingdom for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of ‘Edinburgh. “