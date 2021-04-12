The dollar is higher; Tone negative as the Fed remains cautious by Investing.com





By Peter Nurse Investing.com – The dollar rose slightly at the start of European trading on Monday, but still traded near 2-1 / 2 week lows as the recent decline in Treasury yields undermined its support. At 2:55 a.m. ET (7:55 a.m. GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, rose 0.1% to 92.248, after falling below 92 at the end of last week for the first time since March 23. fell 0.1% to 109.57, fell 0.1% to 1.1887, fell 0.1% to 1.3705, while risk sensitivity fell 0.2% to 0.76095. The Federal Reserve chairman continued on Sunday with the mantra that short-term price pressures prove to be transient and that ultra-easy central bank monetary policies are here to stay. He added that the US economy was at an “inflection point” with expectations that growth and hiring would accelerate in the coming months, but also noted the risks that a hasty reopening could lead to a continuing increase in coronavirus cases. This insistence that monetary support will not go away anytime soon has resulted in weakening of the greenback and bond yields after the multi-month peaks narrowed at the end of last month, fueled by expectations the Fed should act on. accelerate the American resumption of the pandemic. raises inflation faster than expected. The benchmark was at 1.65%, well below the over-year high of over 1.77% seen at the end of March, even after stronger-than-expected Friday data . At the start of this year, it seemed pretty obvious that the consensus should massively increase growth forecasts in the United States following i) budget discrepancies, ii) vaccination discrepancies and iii) a nice acceleration in growth compared to the dollar’s previous weakness, Nordea analysts said. Note. Now, all of this should be factored into to some extent, and more good (and unexpected) ones might be needed to propel yields or the dollar higher. Further US data will be released during the week, including the index Tuesday, federal government Wednesday and retail sales as well as data Thursday. Elsewhere, it rose 0.4% to 8.1882 ahead of Turkey’s latest current account data, with pressure on the lira expected to rise. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the central bank chief at the end of last month after sharply raising interest rates to protect the currency. The new governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, has pledged to ensure price stability, but it is difficult to see how he can achieve this, with Erdogan expecting interest rates to fall at some point. During the latest episode of lira weakness last year, Turkey spent more than $ 100 billion in foreign exchange reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), and current account data will therefore be carefully studied. rose 0.2% to 74.843, with the rupee hitting an eight-month low overnight as India overtook Brazil to become the second worst-hit country in the world. The Indian CPI and industrial production data, due Monday evening, will be studied carefully to measure the impact on the country. Additionally, rose 0.3% to 77.614, with a build-up of Russian forces near the Ukraine-Russia border fueling fears that Moscow is preparing to send forces back to Ukraine, which could result in new sanctions from the West.







