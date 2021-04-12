History of the Ministry of Research and Technology to merge with the Ministry of Education and Culture

KOMPAS.com – The Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) will be merged into one with the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud).

In addition, a new ministry will also be formed, namely the Ministry of Investment.

Reported Kompas.com, the decision was taken at the DPR plenary meeting on Friday (9/4/2021).

At the meeting, it was decided that the Ministry of Research and Technology and the Ministry of Education and Culture would be merged into the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. (Kemendikbud-Ristek).

The merger and formation of the new ministry is in line with the results of a decision by the Deliberative Council (Bamus) which discusses a letter from President Joko Widodo regarding consideration of a change of ministry.

The approval of the DPR is in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 39 of 2019 on State Ministries which states that changes resulting from the separation or merger of ministries are carried out taking into account the DPR.

Read also: Many questions on natural land certificates will be withdrawn by BPN, this is the explanation of the Ministry of ATR

Here is the story of the Ministry of Research in Indonesia:

1. Formed in the Soekarno era

To quote Compassionate, the Ministry responsible for research and technology was first formed during the time of the Labor Cabinet III under the leadership of President Soekarno.

The ministry was established on March 6, 1962 under the name of State Ministry for National Research Affairs.

The prime minister was Soedjono Djoened Poesponegoro who served three cabinet terms (Labor Cabinet III, Labor Cabinet IV and Dwikora Cabinet) or from March 6, 1962 to February 22, 1966.

Also read: Remembering the birth of Soekarno, his figure and his teachings