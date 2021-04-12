Politics
Keep desi dogs and cats and export them as pets
New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh wants to embark on a new mission: to take care of domestic and stray dogs and cats, to develop and conserve their desi or native breeds and to export them. This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ call for pet owners to opt for local dog breeds in his monthly Mann ki baat address in August of last year.
The Singh-led Department of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy Production presented the proposal to the cabinet secretariat in September 2020, a month after prime ministers called on Indians to adopt native breeds, a responsible for the ministry that participated in the drafting of this proposal. said ThePrint.
The Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR) is studying how to make Indian breeds better and more useful, Modi said. The next time you plan to keep a dog, you need to bring home one of the dogs of the Indian breed. When Autonomous India becomes the mantra of the masses, no area should be left behind.
The cabinet secretariat returned the ministry’s proposal in January 2021, asking it to hold interdepartmental consultations on the matter, ThePrint has learned.
Other ministries have responded, but we have yet to get a nod from the Home Office and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. Both are key ministries. Once they respond, we will resend the proposal to the cabinet secretariat, a senior livestock ministry official told ThePrint this week on condition of anonymity.
The department cited the growing number of dog bite cases in cities and India’s goal of eradicating rabies (mainly caused by the bite or scratch of an infected animal) by 2030 to support proposal. According to the Department of Health’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), a total of 55,74,644 cases of dog bites in humans were reported in 2018.
ThePrint has contacted the Secretary of the Department of Livestock, Atul Chaturvedi, for a comment by message, but there was no response until the publication of this report.
Bite the bullet
The United Nations (UN) in 2017 announced a global initiative to end dog-transmitted rabies deaths by 2030. India is also part of this global goal, the proposal, viewed by ThePrint , declared as one of the main reasons for promoting conservation and exportation of native dog breeds.
As a member of the United Nations General Assembly and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), India should have a holistic plan for the control and elimination of rabies transmitted by dogs in the country.
The departments’ proposal to the cabinet secretariat includes plans for the identification, characterization, registration, investigation and conservation of native dogs and cats and the creation of breeding and training units for local varieties. selection of these animals.
While the Indian Animal Welfare Council, a statutory body, deals with certain matters relating to dogs and cats, their work does not involve the development of desi breeds. Their focus is more on taking action against animal cruelty, said another department official, who was also unwilling to be named.
Dog and feral cat issues are covered by the Department of the Environment, but domestic dogs and cats (and stray cats) are actually orphans and not covered by any department. This is why we proposed to work on their development, ”he added.
According to the 19th Cattle Census (2012), India has a population of 11.67 million domestic dogs and 17.13 million stray dogs, comprising several pedigreed and indescribable local breeds.
Find foreign favor
Other ideas in the proposal include managing the dog population with a particular focus on stray dogs through breeding control, promoting responsible dog ownership, and strengthening the regulatory framework to reduce instances of bites. of dogs in humans.
For this, the department has a plan to promote research activities on companion animals by rope at ICAR and at various universities and veterinary colleges.
The document, however, does not give details of any of these plans.
After the Prime Minister spoke about these native breeds, the department showed interest in the issue of local dog and cat breeds, ”said the official.
He further added, during the lockdown in 2020, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to adopt desi dogs in one of the Mann Ki Baat episodes. The idea was then developed by our department and was incorporated into this proposal ”.
The department also hopes to tap the domestic and international pet market for local breeds. We import so many breeds of exotic animals from foreign countries. Why can’t we start marketing our own desi dog and cat breeds to the world?
(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)
