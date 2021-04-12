There is an Indonesian flag on the prototype of the Korean hunter, this is the explanation





Journalist: SS. Kurniawan | Editor: SS Kurniawan KONTAN.CO.ID – SEOUL. South Korea on Friday (April 9) launched a prototype of the country’s first locally-made combat aircraft, with an Indonesian flag embedded in the aircraft. In addition, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a virtual speech at the launch of the prototype gray fighter plane named KF-21 Boramae. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attended the KF-X prototype jet launch event in Sacheon, South Korea. Prabowo attended the event at the invitation of the South Korean government on behalf of the Indonesian government. Jokowi said that in 2010, Indonesia and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the development of the KF-X and I-FX to meet the fighter needs of both countries in the next 30 to 40 years. Therefore, the President congratulated all entities in South Korea for the launch of the first prototype KF-X combat aircraft. Jokowi hopes that this first prototype can become historical momentfor South Korea in general and for the aviation industry in the country of ginseng in particular. Read also: Korean fighter KF-X prototype launched in April 2021, there is a role for Indonesia Citing the Indonesian Ministry of Defense website, the president hopes that the successful launch of the first KF-X prototype can continue to bring positive benefits for defense cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea. “We will be together until development is completed and the two countries (South Korea and Indonesia) jointly take advantage of third country markets with a mass production system,” South Korean President Moon Jae said. -In during the inauguration. Yonhap. 10 missile pods Doubts have grown over Indonesia’s commitment to this joint program. Naturally, Indonesia pledged to bear 20% of the total cost of the KF-X and IF-x projects, but stopped making payments after investing 227.2 billion won. However, in a meeting with President Moon and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, according to a country official ginseng reported YonhapPrabowo agreed that the fighter jet project symbolized trust between the two countries. Read also: Maintain air defense, South Korea develops long-range radar





Journalist: SS. Kurniawan

Editor: SS Kurniawan

