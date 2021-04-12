Politics
UK green industry leaders ask Boris Johnson for VAT relief
The leaders of British cleantech companies have written an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to make green products more affordable by reducing the VAT rate charged to them to zero.
The move, which is now possible due to the UK’s departure from the European Union (EU), would make green technology cheaper for millions of UK households, the letter said.
Business leaders called on the UK to extend the VAT exemption to electric vehicles (EVs) and associated charging technologies, heat pumps, energy storage devices including thermal batteries , solar panels, secondary or double glazing, low carbon boilers and white goods, as well as insulation and other energy efficiency accessories.
Many of these products are currently levied at the 20% VAT rate.
Green industry bosses added they were disappointed with the lack of government policies to help people play a role in achieving net zero, stressing that there is a risk that families will be left out. of the switch to green technology due to the closure of the green house grant. and subsidies for reducing EVs.
Some of the companies behind the open letter include Bulb Energy, Arrival, Citizens Advice, Ecotricity, Moxia, People’s Energy Company.
Britain has pledged to cut emissions to 68% of 1990 levels by 2030. It has also banned the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 – five years ahead of schedule.
The move is not expected to apply to certain hybrid cars that use a mix of electric and fossil fuel propulsion, which could still be sold until 2035.
Families shouldn’t be taxed for choosing green options, and low-carbon technology should be affordable for everyone, the letter says. Removing VAT on green products will boost consumer spending on green technology, spur growth and create highly skilled green jobs across the UK.
He added: For example, reducing VAT would reduce the cost of a Renault (RNO.PA) Zoe, a pure mainstream electric vehicle, priced at over 4,500 ($ 3,274), making it more affordable for drivers to switch from gasoline and diesel vehicles before the 2030 ban.
The UK must make 2,000 homes carbon neutral every day for the next 11,000 days to reach net zero by 2050. Removing VAT on green products would ensure that no one is left behind in the race to net zero.
In February, the environmental audit committee also urged the UK government to remove VAT on green home improvements, and in the March 2021 budget Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented green infrastructure investment plans through the country.
It precedes COP26, the United Nations climate conference, held in Glasgow later this year.
The COP26 conference, which is being held from November 1-12, will be the largest summit the UK has ever hosted. It will bring together dozens of world leaders and bring together representatives from nearly 200 countries, including experts and activists.
It was originally scheduled for November 2020 but has been delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the largest summit the UK has ever chaired and has been described as the most significant climate event since the signing of the Global Paris Agreement in 2015.
In January, Alok Sharma resigned from his post as UK Minister for Business to lead the UN Climate Change Summit at COP26.
Sharma, who is chairman of this year’s climate summit, told Boris Johnson he would rather step down as business secretary than step down from his role as climate change envoy.
