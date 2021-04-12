Uneven help, earthquake victims ask Jokowi to come to Malang





Malang, Beritasatu.com – Residents of Krajan Hamlet, Majang Tengah Village, Dampit District, Malang Regency, East Java, who were victims of the earthquake, complained about the inequality of the basic food aid. In fact, residents are in desperate need of basic commodities because they are running out of rice. The locals also asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to come to Malang. “Help is not yet available. I forwarded it to the main post asking for rice, but it was not given. Since there are a lot of children here, it is a pity that they do not eat, ”said Siti Aminah, one of the residents, Krajan hamlet, Majang Tengah village, Dampit district, Malang regency, on Monday ( 04/21/2021). He said that in his village, 10 families had been affected by the earthquake. So far, residents have relied only on food provided by volunteers. However, residents should also prepare for Sahur and Iftar during Ramadan 2021. So far, he said, residents are still living in self-made emergency tents. Residents are reluctant to take advantage of the tents built by PMI around their neighborhood, due to their location in the garden. Residents are concerned about the threat of animals such as snakes due to the location of the tents in the garden. “We are afraid to sleep in the PMI tent which is set up near the garden, afraid of snakes,” he complained. Meanwhile, Ernawati, another resident, hopes President Joko Widodo will travel to Malang to see firsthand the condition of its residents who have been affected by the earthquake. “We hope that Pak Jokowi will come here, take the time to come here. We hope that the aid will be distributed evenly,” Ernawati said. The earthquake occurred on Saturday (10/04/2021) with a magnitude of 6.1 in the southwest of the Malang regency. As a result of the earthquake, hundreds of residents’ homes and many public amenities were damaged. Outside of Malang, the earthquake was also felt outside of East Java. Many residents’ homes and public facilities were also damaged. Meanwhile, Malang Regent Muhammad Sanusi said that aid is always collected first at the aid station. Once the collection is coordinated and the data is completed, the aid will be immediately distributed. “If there are friends of the media who know which villages have not received aid, they can be denounced to us,” he concluded. Source: BeritaSatu.com

