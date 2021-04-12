Biden must drop the Xi craze

US President Joe Bidens’ first press conference last month offered reassuring and worrying information about his administration’s approach to China.

Biden did not mention the controversial meeting in Alaska where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confronted China’s two top foreign policy officials.

The Americans have implicitly asserted that the administration of former US President Donald Trumps was directly opposed to Communist China’s repressive domestic governance and aggressive international behavior. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi () and Director of the Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi () had explicitly called for a return to the policies of former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Biden said after the meeting that he was proud of Blinkens’ performance, and he used the press conference to recount how he expressed the same concerns to Chinese President Xi Jinping ().

He said he warned Xi that by working more closely than Trump did with allies and democratic partners (which the US State Department said included Taiwan), we were going to ask China to respect. the rules … Sea or the North China Sea, or … Taiwan, or a whole range of other things.

The president said he also sent Xi a strong human rights message:

[A]As long as you and your country continue to so blatantly violate human rights, we will relentlessly continue to grab the world’s attention and … make it clear what is going on, Biden said. And he understood it. I made it clear that no US president, at least one, has done it, but no US president has ever given up on talking about what is happening to the Uyghurs, what is happening in Hong Kong, what is happening in Hong Kong. happening in the country.

This is who we are. The moment a president walks away from that, like the last one did, is the moment when we start to lose our legitimacy in the world, he said.

Biden has compared Trumps’ performance to his on several occasions, even employing God’s sarcasm, as I miss him, but his many comments on China have passed the bar in several respects.

First, he failed to distinguish between Trump’s alleged personal indifference to the plight of Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese and Tibetans, and the Trump administration’s actual record in matters. rights on these issues.

Through the use of punitive sanctions, administrative actions, scathing official statements and speeches, and congressional legislation that Trump signed off without hesitation, his administration instituted policies that went far beyond anything. which was done by any previous administration to combat China’s malicious behavior in matters of security, trade and human rights. .

This is why Beijing has made clear its keen interest in ending Trump’s tenure, and why Yang and Wang angrily accosted Blinken and Sullivan before and during their meeting.

Biden also misspoke when he confused Xi with the Chinese people when he said that you and your country continue to so blatantly violate human rights.

It would be convenient to dismiss the reference as a piece of tongue, and that he was talking about you and your Communist government, but something else Biden said at the press conference, and had said earlier, suggests that he sees the Chinese threat as larger than the Chinese threat. Communist government, more societal or cultural: I pointed out to him: no leader can be supported in his position or his position if he does not represent the values ​​of the country.

By this reasoning, since X is unmistakably supported in power, it must reflect the national values ​​of Chinese society.

However, in a quasi-totalitarian system like the People’s Republic of China, unlike a democratic society, the rulers do not govern by reflecting the values ​​of the people, but by imposing the interests of the ruling party.

As Mao Zedong () said, political power is not won by the consent of the governed, but by the barrel of a gun or, as Biden might say, by the example of their power, not by the power of their example.

Certainly, Biden did not intend to defame the Chinese people by suggesting that he applauds what the Xis regime is doing to Uyghurs, Tibetans and Hong Kong people, and threatens to do it in Taiwan.

He almost looks like Trump in describing Xi as very, very straightforward. Does not have a Democrat with a small D bone in his body. But he’s a smart, smart guy.

Both US presidents easily conceded Xis’ status as a world-class tyrant during the campaign, Biden calling him a thug. Yet neither Biden nor Trump could resist an almost impressed response to the very ruthless qualities that make Xi so successful in oppressing his people and threatening the international order.

It is reminiscent of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissingers who adores mass murderer Mao and former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai ().

[T]The thing I admire about my relationship with Xi is that he understands that he doesn’t pretend he doesn’t understand what I’m saying any more than I do, Biden said.

Is he suggesting a meeting of the spirits? Biden has often touted his unprecedented personal relationship with Xi: I have known Xi Jinping for a long time. Apparently by the time I left my role as vice president, I had spent more time with [him] than any world leader, because President Obama and Chinese President Hu [Jintao, ] decided that we should get to know each other as it was inappropriate for the President of the United States to spend time with the Vice President of another country.

It turned out to be a bit of a misrepresentation as well.

In September 2015, Obama said this in the rose garden: I want to welcome President Xi to the White House again. We first welcomed him here three years ago when he was vice president. So this is our sixth meeting.

What they have accomplished for China’s relations with the United States and the world is more important than the frequency of Obama-Xi and Biden-Xi meetings and phone conversations. Biden said that in their most recent two-hour interview, we clarified several things and listed his own warnings to Xi.

Yet what clearly did Xi say to Biden about the same no compromise, no concession ultimatums that Wang and Yang gave to Blinken and Sullivan? Or has Xi assuaged Bidens’ concerns as he did to Obama when he vowed not to take over the territory of the U.S. security ally, the Philippines, or to militarize the South China Sea?

Or, when he assured Trump that there was nothing to fear from what his own government originally called Wuhan pneumonia or the Wuhan virus and that there was no need to stop air travel from China?

Trump has denied being duped by Xi. Obama has shown similar gullibility.

Biden must follow the lucid approach that he, Blinken and Sullivan take. As Blinkens predecessor Mike Pompeo said, beware and check.

Joseph Bosco, who served as National Director for China in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, is a member of the Institute for Taiwan-American Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institutes.