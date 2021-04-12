Pakistani new law criminalizes military critics with 2-year jail term, sparks outrage





File photo of Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa | @OfficialDGISPR | Twitter

Text size: A- A +

New Delhi: The Pakistani government has proposed a law that will criminalize criticism of the military, which was approved by a panel of the National Assembly, the lower house of the country’s parliament.

The bill, which was approved by the Standing Committee on Home Affairs of Pakistan’s National Assembly on April 7, proposes to amend the country’s criminal law and states that anyone who “intentionally ridicules, discredits or defames” him. the country’s army will be punishable by two years in prison. sentence or will be fined more than $ 3,200 (5,000,000 rupees) or both.

The bill, however, has yet to be approved by a majority in the National Assembly and Senate (upper house) of the country’s parliament.

It was introduced by Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Amjid Ali Khan in response to growing criticism from the armed forces. Several members of the military have been criticized for their alleged interference in governance issues.

During deliberations on the law in the panel, opposition leaders from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) opposed the law and said it could be used against freedom of expression in the country.

Also Read: Pakistani Soccer League Suspended Again, Writer Amar Jalil Faces Anger After 3-Year Comment

Critique of the law

Rights activists, politicians and other social media users have strongly criticized the law. Even the cabinet ministers of Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed reservations about the bill.

Pakistan’s science and technology minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said criminalizing criticism was “an absolutely ridiculous idea”, but did not directly refer to the bill.

Absolutely ridiculous idea to criminalize criticism, respect must be earned, cannot be imposed on people, I firmly believe that instead of new laws like this, contempt of court laws should be repealed…, Hussain tweeted in response to a reporter.

absolutely ridiculous idea of ​​criminalizing criticism, respect must be earned, cannot be imposed on people, I firmly believe that instead of new laws like this, contempt of court laws should be repealed…. https://t.co/iKMuaK6gwU

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 8, 2021

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also quoted Hussain and said she “totally” agreed with him.

Fully agree. I cannot say this clearly enough. https://t.co/t29ydA8AbK

– Shireen Mazari (@ ShireenMazari1) April 8, 2021

Pakistan Bar Council chairman Khush Dil Khan said in a statement that if the bill passes, it will be used as a tool against political victims. If passed, the Pakistan Bar Council will oppose it tooth and nail.

The move was also criticized in a heavily edited Dawn newspaper editorial, which stated that “no one is above criticism, including the senior leadership of our security apparatus, this includes those who are perceived to be on the go. – beyond their responsibilities “.

The editorial cited Pakistan’s turbulent political history, which saw the repeal of the Constitution, the removal of elected governments and military intervention and noted that the new legislation “will also give weight to the argument according to which the current exemption is a hybrid plan ”.

The freedom to question here does not mean that the role of the military in the defense of the country is in doubt. It simply gives people their constitutional right to question the alleged involvement of a state institution in matters that go beyond its constitutional mandate, ”the editorial said, adding that the bill should be defeated in “The interests of democracy”.

The controversial legislation comes against the backdrop of the Pakistani government’s attempt to control the country’s social media ecosystem.

Earlier in April this year, Pakistan regained access to Tik Tok after banning it in March for broadcasting offensive content.

Also Read: Pakistani Leaders Candy Poll Gambit Shoaib Akhtar Hails Favorite Rival Tendulkar

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos